In the midst of its 75th season of Broadway in the park, Moline’s Quad City Music Guild has picked several more classics and popular musicals to populate its 76th season in 2024.

The lineup for next year — announced on Music Guild’s social media channels Thursday morning — will be:

Music Guild performs in the Prospect Park auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Its current show, “The Wizard of Oz,” will continue tonight through Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

This August will feature “Pippin” and November 2023 will be “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” For tickets or more information, call 309-762-6610 or visit the Music Guild website HERE.