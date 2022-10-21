The SBC Music & Arts Academy is at Second Baptist Church in Rock Island.

The SBC Music & Arts Academy, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, is looking for piano instructors to teach during its winter, spring and fall sessions, on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Academy provides individual and group music lessons during the school year and breaks. A Friday release says they need piano instructors who are fun, experienced, and willing to share their love of piano with students and adults of all ages.

Successful candidates must have a strong music background evidenced by a degree in piano

performance or equivalent performing experience, a demonstrated love of teaching,

experience working with young musicians, and the ability to pass a routine background check.

Instructor pay is commensurate with experience and will be in the range of $15-$17 per

lesson.

If interested, please send a resume to Rev. Carmen Ausborn at carmenhasfaith@hotmail.com or

sbcmusicacademy@gmail.com or call 309-738-6070 or 563-271-2834 for questions or

additional information.