A local violinist has found a way to bring a new musical experience to up-and-coming violinists.



Matt Manweiler is the orchestra director for the Rock Island-Milan School District. He has a new role now as director of educational programming for world-renowned violinist Jesus Florido and his Latinfiddler Music.

“He’s that type of violinist that’s very open-minded…. Matt was very forward-thinking from day one,” Florido told Local 4 News.

The two met about 20 years ago at a fiddle conference and have stayed in touch. As they’ve explored the world of music, Florido and Manweiler wanted to make sure everything had an education spinoff.



“Every place I perform, I visit a school, whether they pay me or not,” FLorido said. “I have to do that. It’s my heart, it’s in my head – it’s who I am.”



They share a passion for inclusive music and improvisation, which has been reflected in the visiting artist series Manweiler has established in Rock Island.



“Rock Island is a school district that really embraces diversity and celebrates these different narratives and these different narratives that we all come from,” Manweiler said.



Florido says improvisation is an important part of what he teaches. Back in February 2020, Manweiler hosted Florido in programs with about 500 students from Rock Island and Davenport in sixth through 12th grades, ending with a finale of a public concert in February 2020 at Rock Island High School.

“It’s confirmation that I’m on the right path and that my students are learning these crazy things I’m throwing at them.” Manweiler said.

The education won’t end with the students. Manweiler also wants to equip teachers to give students the best music education by teaching improvisation and other concepts.



Florido sees Manweiler as someone to whom he can pass the torch, someone who shares the same vision of music education. Now the two, together and apart, will continue to make and teach music that touches strings … of students’ hearts.

