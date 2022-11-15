Sal Marici will give a free reading Wednesday and free writing workshop on Saturday.

Quad Cities poet Salvatore Marici will give a free reading Wednesday and free writing workshop Saturday in Port Byron.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Marici will read his poetry from his new collection “Sneezing Coyotes,” plus poems from his three previous books via Ice Cube Press.

That will be at River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main Street, Port Byron. On Saturday, Nov. 19 at the library, he will offer a generative writing workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. No writing experience is necessary to take part.

For more information, call the library at 309-523-3440 or visit its website.