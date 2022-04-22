The Quad City Symphony Orchestra and the QC Symphony Youth Ensembles side-by-side concert will be Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Not only will Youth Orchestra concerto competition winners get to perform with the QCSO, the professional and student ensembles will make beautiful music together in the Dvorak Symphony No. 6 to cap off the concert.
The program will be as follows:
Prelude Strings
Elizabeth Lundine, conductor
Gustav Holst arr. by Deborak Baker Monday
Jupiter (Gustav Holst arr. by Deborak Baker Monday)
Turlough O’Carolan arr. by Deborak Baker Monday
Irish Farewell
Prelude Strings + Youth String Ensemble
Michele Ottesen, conductor
Chris Thomas
Land of Dragons
Youth String Ensemble + Youth Philharmonic Orchestra
Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor
Patrick Doyle + John Williams (arr. Jack Bullock)
Selections from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Youth Philharmonic Orchestra + Youth Symphony Orchestra
Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor
Camille Saint-Saëns (arr. Merle J. Isaac)
Bacchanale from “Samson and Delilah”
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia
QCSYE Scholarship Announcements
YSO Concerto Competition Winners + Quad City Symphony Orchestra
Mark Russell Smith, conductor
Edvard Grieg
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16
I. Allegro molto moderato
Featuring 2020-2021 Concerto Competition Grand Prize Winner, Quentin Fonseca
Henri Vieuxtemps
Fantasia appassionata
Featuring 2021-2022 Concerto Competition Grand Prize Winner, Linda Phan, Violin
Youth Symphony Orchestra + Quad City Symphony Orchestra
Mark Russell Smith, conductor
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74
The QCSYE consists of four school-year orchestras for musicians of all ability levels, ages 7 to 18. The program provides a rigorous and inspiring learning environment founded on musical excellence for string, woodwind, brass, and percussion musicians.
Students develop valuable musical, social, and leadership skills which set them up for success in school and beyond. Financial aid is available so everyone can participate regardless of ability to pay. Tickets for the Adler concert Sunday are $5 to $28, available HERE.