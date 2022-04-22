The Quad City Symphony Orchestra and the QC Symphony Youth Ensembles side-by-side concert will be Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Not only will Youth Orchestra concerto competition winners get to perform with the QCSO, the professional and student ensembles will make beautiful music together in the Dvorak Symphony No. 6 to cap off the concert.

QC student musicians will perform with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at Sunday’s Side-by-Side Concert, April 24.

The program will be as follows:

Prelude Strings

Elizabeth Lundine, conductor

Gustav Holst arr. by Deborak Baker Monday

Jupiter (Gustav Holst arr. by Deborak Baker Monday)

Turlough O’Carolan arr. by Deborak Baker Monday

Irish Farewell

Prelude Strings + Youth String Ensemble

Michele Ottesen, conductor

Chris Thomas

Land of Dragons

Youth String Ensemble + Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor

Patrick Doyle + John Williams (arr. Jack Bullock)

Selections from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Youth Philharmonic Orchestra + Youth Symphony Orchestra

Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor

Camille Saint-Saëns (arr. Merle J. Isaac)

Bacchanale from “Samson and Delilah”

Jean Sibelius

Finlandia

QCSYE Scholarship Announcements

YSO Concerto Competition Winners + Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Mark Russell Smith, conductor

Pianist Quentin Fonseca is in 11th grade at Alleman High School

Edvard Grieg

Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16

I. Allegro molto moderato

Featuring 2020-2021 Concerto Competition Grand Prize Winner, Quentin Fonseca

Henri Vieuxtemps

Fantasia appassionata

Featuring 2021-2022 Concerto Competition Grand Prize Winner, Linda Phan, Violin

Violinist Linda Phan is in 7th grade at Pleasant Valley Junior High School.

Youth Symphony Orchestra + Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Mark Russell Smith, conductor

Antonín Dvořák

Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74

The QCSYE consists of four school-year orchestras for musicians of all ability levels, ages 7 to 18. The program provides a rigorous and inspiring learning environment founded on musical excellence for string, woodwind, brass, and percussion musicians.

Students develop valuable musical, social, and leadership skills which set them up for success in school and beyond. Financial aid is available so everyone can participate regardless of ability to pay. Tickets for the Adler concert Sunday are $5 to $28, available HERE.