Steinway artist and Davenport native Byron “BK” Davis will give a free concert Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Music Quad Cities, 3849 N. Brady St., Davenport.

Davis has been composing and performing music for 40 years. Born in Davenport, Davis was raised in a musical household. His father, Bishop Ezekiel Davis, conscripted him as a teen to serve as musical director for the seven churches he oversaw, while his mother, Rose Davis, an accomplished vocalist, attended to his vocal and instrumental training, according to his bio.

The jazz pianist/singer plays more than a dozen instruments, including piano, guitar, organ and drums in idioms spanning jazz, R&B, gospel, soul, and pop.

He has written theme music and jingles for the Boy Scouts of America and an Indianapolis 500 race, and has directed choirs throughout the Midwest and West Coast. Davis has played or toured with artists including B.B. King, Billy Preston, Gerald Albright, Michael “Patches” Stewart and the late soul legend, Johnnie Taylor. He co-wrote original music with rock legend Little Richard, as well as McFadden and Whitehead.

Davis has been a Steinway Artist since 2012.