Isabelle Rosin, Halima Talbi and Katie Jones are among 40 QC-area students who had the experience of a lifetime last month in a special European tour.

The Quad City Symphony’s Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO) traveled to Germany and the Czech Republic June 17-26 in the organization’s first overseas tour in 40 years.

“The tour was so much fun! The buildings, the people, and the food were amazing,” Jones — who plays the violin, is homeschooled and will be a senior this year — said recently by email. This is her fourth year playing in the YSO and she had never been overseas before.

Ernesto Estigarribia conducting the QC Youth Symphony Orchestra at a church in Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2023.

“All of it was so much fun! My favorite parts were the concerts we played and seeing the performance of ‘Swan Lake’,” she wrote of a national Czech ballet in Prague. “All the churches were so beautiful, and the acoustics were amazing. The audiences were so enthusiastic and energetic.”

Planned for more than three years, the trip included concerts (conducted by departing youth ensembles music director Ernesto Estigarribia) at churches in Berlin and Jena, Germany, and Prague; an informal performance and meeting students at a school in Potsdam, Germany; attending a chamber music concert and the ballet, and sightseeing, including the infamous concentration camp of Terezin, in the Czech Republic.

Isabelle Rosin is a new Muscatine High graduate who will attend Indiana University – Bloomington’s Jacobs School of Music. She’s played horn two years for the YSO.

“Performing in the churches — the acoustics were incredible and having the opportunity to get feedback and converse with international audiences was very rewarding and exciting,” she said by email.

“I loved all three. I probably enjoyed the first one most because I got to talk to some people from Berlin, but I thought our second concert went the best,” Rosin said.

The YSO performing at Stadtkirche St. Michael, Jena, Germany, on June 22, 2023.

Halima Talbi — a rising junior at Pleasant Valley High School — plays viola in the YSO and has been to several foreign countries before this.

“It was most thrilling to perform in the Czech Republic because the church we played in was beautiful and had very nice architecture,” she said by email.

Pictured in Berlin, Germany are (L-R) Xin-Wan Chan, Halima Talbi, Calista Rasmer, Bella Howard, and Rowan McNeill.

Chelsea Sammons, QCSO director of education and community engagement, said students used annual cupcake sales to help offset tour costs, which were about $3,900 per family (the QCSO covered some of the cost and provided financial aid for students who needed it), and 40 students of the 80-member orchestra went on the trip.

Executive director Brian Baxter said a total of 72 people went, including chaperones, family members, QCSO music director Mark Russell Smith, a few board members, Baxter and Sammons.

Planned since before COVID

The first tour kickoff meeting was March 8, 2020, planned to take place in summer 2021, postponed by COVID.

“This is a really important piece of the Youth Ensembles program,” Baxter said recently. “Even if you take the pandemic aside, it takes a while to build the interest without having a tradition here of regular touring.”

QCSO executive director Brian Baxter

They hope this is the start of a regular overseas tour program, every two to three years. “It was part of our last strategic plan,” he said.

The YSO had one a one-off tour of Germany in the mid-1980s, part of the Davenport sister city program with Kaiserslautern, Baxter said.

“There were many students on the tour that this was their first time traveling abroad,” he said, noting for some it was their first plane ride. “Having those opportunities for students in the Quad Cities is incredibly meaningful and powerful. The more time we spend getting to know our peers around the world, the better humans we will all be, both locally and globally.

“Artistically speaking, the orchestra was performing at a level I don’t think any of us have heard. They were really, really strong,” Baxter said. It was also important for students to play at new, historic concert venues.

Students Amy Brandt and Margaret Berger at the Monument to the Battle of the Nations in Leipzig, Germany.

Their tour program was:

Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture

Michael Kropf’s “Moses in Nederland”

Bedrich Smetana’s Three Dances from “The Bartered Bride”

Aaron Copland’s Three Dance Episodes from “Rodeo”

“Also, just developing world citizens. We have this student exchange and it’s so important that they get to hang out with – in this case, German students,” Baxter said. “We speak different languages; our cultures are different, but really we have the same day to day high school issues that we deal with.”

Rowan McNeill (right), Amy Brandt, and Henry Oberg perform with the YSO in Berlin.

Students really learn how to be ambassadors of our country by touring, Baxter said.

“To be able to represent the Quad Cities – we spent a lot of time with people we were with, telling them what the Quad Cities was,” he said.

Baroque composer J.S. Bach was longtime director of church music for the city of Leipzig, Germany and cantor of the school at Thomaskirche, where the QC students toured.

The YSO concert was at a 700-year-old church in the university town of Jena, an hour outside Leipzig.

Violinist Katie Jones plays with the YSO at a church in Jena, Germany.

“A lot of the pieces they performed, they got to see places related to the pieces they were playing,” Sammons said. That included visiting the Antonin Dvorak Museum in Prague, which houses parts of his studio, including his piano.

“What’s very touching to me is — not only we are gonna do a performance tour, but we’re also gonna have a cultural tour and we’re gonna try to experience all the things that those cities have to offer,” Estigarribia said before the tour.

Concentration camp visit

They visited the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic (which is between Leipzig and Prague).

“As travelers, we want to be sensitive to the fact that sometimes travelers see the best of each country, but we also want to see other important historical moments,” Sammons said.

“That was a heavy visit, because it’s a terrible chapter in history,” Baxter said of Terezin.

QC students visit the Terezin concentration camp on June 23, 2023. The German words at the entrance mean “Work sets you free.”

“The kids were sensitive and asked really good questions, like ‘Are we allowed to take pictures?’” Sammons recalled. “The answer is yes. They were encouraged to. They wanted to be very respectful and that was great to see too.”

“It was like ice down your back,” Rosin said. “Standing in a place makes it very hard to ignore what happened, and the most striking part was how modern everything was. Nothing was nice, obviously, but it was all modern. It’s very easy to dismiss it as something of the past, but when you go and see how modern everything is, it’s clear that the awful conditions weren’t due to a lack of materials or skill.

“Rather, everything was so methodical about the best way to stuff as many people in a room or treat them the worst way possible. It wasn’t just negligence, it was a willful, intended destruction of the physical and spiritual body that just is a slap in the face when you’re standing.”

YSO horn player Isabelle Rosin is a 2023 Muscatine High graduate.

At Terezin, Nazis held primarily Jews from Czechoslovakia, as well as tens of thousands of Jews deported mainly from Germany and Austria, as well as hundreds from the Netherlands and Denmark. More than 150,000 Jews were sent there, including 15,000 children, and held there for months or years, before being sent by rail transports to their deaths at Treblinka and Auschwitz extermination camps in occupied Poland, as well as to smaller camps elsewhere.

“It was a very sobering experience,” Jones of the YSO said of their visit. “I have read about World War II and how horrible the Jews were treated, but seeing it made it real. We were shown a room where Jews were stuffed so tightly into it that they couldn’t even sit down. It was really eye-opening.”

“Visiting the concentration camp made me realize how much we all take for granted,” Talbi said. “Learning about Holocaust in school introduced me to the subject, but seeing it in person was an entirely different experience. I was intrigued to learn about the Czechoslovakian perspective because up until now I had only been exposed to the American perspective.”

Chelsea Sammons is the QCSO director of education and community engagement.

“There’s incredible history, and the tour guides – especially in Germany – talked about East, West Germany, Communism, things they probably learned about in school but it seems like a distant, faraway thing,” Baxter said. “Really interesting stuff.”

A smooth operation

The QCSO worked with a professional tour company that scheduled and organized the packed itinerary, and provided tour buses that ferried everyone around.

Smith has been to Europe several times (and speaks fluent German), so he was a great tour guide, Baxter said.

“He’s an incredibly experienced traveler; one might say it’s his favorite thing after conducting an orchestra, is traveling,” he said. “We had two music directors – Ernesto is our director for youth ensembles and he was Mark’s student, and they had these running jokes about being music director.”

Ernesto Estigarribia conducts the YSO in the 2022 piece “Moses in Nederland,” featuring his wife, QCSO violinist Sabrina Tabby, in a solo part.

“I have dealt with a lot of issues on tours, and I’m having to think of any real issues we had,” Baxter said of the smooth operation.”

Some of the chaperones actually performed with the YSO, including Baxter on percussion. QCSO violinist Sabrina Tabby (who’s married to Estigarribia) performed the solo part for “Moses in Nederland,” which she did for its world premiere in New York City Aug. 27, 2022. The YSO also performed it last November as part of the QC “Out of Darkness” series of programs related to the Holocaust.

“It was powerful, a really great experience,” Baxter said.

The 19-minute “Moses” piece is named for the composer’s great-grandfather Moses Schenkein, who as a European Jew living in Holland, was forced to lead his family on a dangerous and miraculous journey of escape from the horrors of the Holocaust. Kropf found a folder in his family’s home basement, which contained musical sketches left behind by his great grandfather. He based the new piece on those sketches, Estigarribia said.

“The concerto is a great piece of music, and a great way to expose young musicians to 21st-century musical language,” he said this past spring.

Estigarribia reacts to applause at one of the YSO tour concerts. He is starting a new job this fall as professor of conducting and orchestra director for the music school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

The group also attended some amazing other performances – at the Berlin Philharmonia to hear acclaimed violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter’s chamber group, and the Tchaikovsky ballet “Swan Lake” with the Czech National Ballet at Czech State Opera.

“From our surveys, that was the most popular experience,” Sammons (previously general manager of the QCSO youth ensembles) said. “There were so many students who never saw a ballet before and ‘Swan Lake’ is such a gorgeous piece. It was just a really, really unique experience”

A view of the Czech National Ballet performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at the State Opera House in Prague, June 24, 2023.

“That state opera house is just incredible,” Baxter said.

The Berlin and Jena concerts helped to raise money for local causes, he noted. The Berlin church is under renovation so the concert helped support that work. That church is a popular recording site for the Berlin Philharmonic.

In Jena, the YSO concert raised money for the local homeless population, Baxter said.

Another one in 2025?

The earliest the next YSO tour would be is summer 2025.

“Everyone, especially Chelsea, did an incredible amount of work to make this happen,” Baxter said. “It’s not realistic every year – not just ‘cause of the staff load, but it’s too much for the families to try to do.”

YSO member Miles Ethridge listens to music while looking at a score in the Bach Museum, Leipzig.

Samnons said the QCSO surveyed families to see where they were interested in going, and Prague was added to the original Germany from earlier surveys, she said.

“At the end of the day, if it’s gonna be successful, we need the families and students to really want to do it,” Baxter said. “There are a lot of factors that go into it.”

Baxter attended the July 18 Downtown Davenport Partnership annual meeting, where he spoke to the parent of a student who went on the tour.

“Typically, this child is pretty quiet and when they got home from the tour, it was incessant talking – just downloading the experience,” Baxter said. “Telling their parents…He was so impressed. The parent was just glowing, about it activated his kid’s imagination. You know kids are – they don’t always want to talk to their parents.”

Benjamin Firer is the incoming interim music director for the QC Symphony Youth Ensembles.

This is a time of transition for the YSO, as Estigarribia is leaving for a new job on the faculty of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. The QCSO recently announced Benjamin Firer as interim music director of the four youth ensembles, extending through this coming school year.

