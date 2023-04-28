After four years, Ernesto Estigarribia will step down as the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) associate conductor and Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles music director at the end of July to serve on the faculty of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Ernesto Estigarribia, a native of Paraguay, on the podium.

Estigarribia leads and conducts the Youth Symphony Orchestra, Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, and QCSO Pops Concerts, including the Quad City Bank and Trust Riverfront Pops and QCSO At the Movies. He was instrumental in designing the QCSYE Chamber Institute, which serves to provide QCSYE students with chamber music experience, according to a QCSO release Friday.

The 32-year-old native of Paraguay also will be leaving as Augustana College’s director of orchestras, and music director of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra (Wis.) and the Mankato Symphony Orchestra (Minn.).

Estigarribia will be a professor of conducting and orchestra director at the Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music.

“I am thrilled to join the faculty of the Blair School of Music and excited to be part of such a distinguished institution,” he said in a Vanderbilt release. “I look forward to making meaningful contributions to the student experience and am eager to collaborate with Blair’s esteemed faculty. It is an honor to be part of such a dynamic community.”

“The Quad City Symphony is indeed fortunate to have enjoyed the passion, artistry, and commitment to music and to young musicians that Ernesto Estigarribia has demonstrated day in and day out,” QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith said in a Friday release. “He is the best of colleagues and could not have served our organization better.

Estigarribia earned his master’s and doctorate at the University of Minnesota, studying under QCSO conductor Mark Russell Smith.

“While it is certainly gratifying to see him take the next natural step in his conducting career, we will sorely miss him,” Smith said. “He is a gifted, hardworking young musician with an incredibly bright future.”

“Ernesto has served as a transformational artistic leader of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles over his tenure. He has many accomplishments to highlight, culminating in our YSO’s Concert Tour of Europe to take place this summer,” said QCSO executive director Brian Baxter.

“He will be dearly missed, and we look forward to carrying on this impact for Quad City students next season and beyond. We wish him well on the next step in his journey!”

Ernesto is married to QCSO violinist Sabrina Tabby.

A transition plan has been developed and the QCSO will be releasing the details about an interim conductor and a timeline for a national search to seek a new associate conductor/QCSYE music director.

Estigarribia will conduct during the QCYSE’s concert this Sunday, April 30, at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, and will lead the YSO’s first-ever tour this June, over 10 days in Berlin and Leipzig, Germany, and Prague, Czech Republic.