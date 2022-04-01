A familiar Quad Cities face will have a much busier musical schedule starting this fall.

Augustana College in Rock Island has appointed conductor Ernesto Estigarribia as assistant professor and director of orchestral activities, beginning this fall.

“I have admired Augustana’s music department for quite some time and am honored to join its distinguished faculty,” Estigarribia said in a Friday release. “I look forward to working with the fabulous students and making music at a high level.”

Estigarribia has served as the music director of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles and assistant conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra since 2019, posts he will continue to hold while serving on Augustana’s faculty.

He earned a diploma in viola performance and pedagogy from the Conservatorio Nacional de Musica-Paraguay, and holds degrees in viola performance from Pittsburg State University (Kansas) and the University of Minnesota. He earned a doctor of musical arts in orchestral conducting from the University of Minnesota, where he studied conducting with Mark Russell Smith, music director of the QCSO.

A frequent guest conductor and clinician, Estigarribia previously served as music director of Buffalo Community Orchestra and Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras. He also is a member of the conducting staff of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Estigarribia to our music faculty,” said Jacob Bancks, co-chair of the music department at Augustana. “He is a gifted musician, an inclusive leader, and a tireless advocate for musicians of all ages. We anticipate that the orchestra will flourish under his leadership, and that he will make a profound contribution to our long-term efforts toward building relationships with schools and arts organizations throughout the region.”

Estigarribia will conduct the Augustana Symphony Orchestra, succeeding conductor Fernanda Lastra. She has been appointed Diversity Conducting Fellow at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for the 2022-24 seasons.

The Augustana Symphony Orchestra is a full-size symphonic orchestra of 70-80 members that has an active and diverse performing schedule throughout the year.