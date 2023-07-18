The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Benjamin Firer as interim music director of the QC Symphony Youth Ensembles (QCSYE).

An award-winning conductor, Firer is the assistant conductor with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and orchestra director at Northeastern Illinois University, according to a QCSO release. He received his doctorate in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University and a master’s degree from Yale University. As an orchestral musician, he has recorded for the Naxos and Albany labels.

He is replacing Ernesto Estagarribia, who is leaving the QC this month after four years, to serve on the faculty of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. Estigarribia will be professor of conducting and orchestra director at the Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music.

Just last month, he led the QC Youth Symphony Orchestra on its first overseas tour, over 10 days in Berlin and Leipzig, Germany, and Prague, Czech Republic.

As a frequent guest conductor, Firer has made appearances with the symphony orchestras of Milwaukee, Altoona, Champaign-Urbana, Dubuque, DuPage, Miami, Fargo-Morehead, Orchestra de la Francophonie, and the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra.

Passionate about inspiring the next generation of musicians, Firer led the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra during their 50th-anniversary season, culminating in a side-by-side concert with the acclaimed Minneapolis Youth Symphony, the QCSO said.

A committed educator, he was engaged as a teaching artist through the Yale University Music in Schools Initiative, providing instruction at the John C. Daniels Magnet School while serving as Music Director of the Yale-Saybrook College Orchestra.

Firer was chosen as an Emerging Conductor with the Peninsula Music Festival and as the conducting fellow for the Atlantic Music Festival. He has garnered awards including The American Prize in Conducting, The Woolsey Concerto Competition, Yale Chamber Music Competition, Ellen Battell Stoeckel Fellowship, and the Long Island University Conductors Award. Recognized for his musical entrepreneurship, he was granted the SUNY Thayer Fellowship in the Arts and the Emma Peters Hooper Endowed Award.

For more information about the four ensembles in QCSYE. serving ages 7-18, click HERE.