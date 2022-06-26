Davenport’s Emily Winn will make her Broadway debut on Monday night, and she hasn’t even started sophomore year of high school.

Winn, who finished her freshman year Davenport Central this year, won the coveted the Triple Threat Competition during the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. She will represent the state of Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) in New York City at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on Monday night, June 27, in a show beginning 6:30 p.m. CST.

The production will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube and can be seen HERE. It will remain available for viewing through June 30 only.

As a freshman, Emily Winn starred as the title character in Davenport Central’s “The Little Mermaid,” in April 2022.

Winn — who starred in April as Ariel in Central’s production of “The Little Mermaid” — has participated in workshops and rehearsals for nine days with Broadway music directors, actors, and choreographers. Her time will culminate with her singing on the stage of the Minskoff Theatre, home to “The Lion King” on Broadway, on June 27.

She will be in an opening medley with all nominees and then another “character medley” later on, where Winn will be in costume as Ariel for that, according to her dad, Kirby Winn.

The Monday night awards show will be hosted by Kate Reinders, a Broadway star and star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+. Reinders has appeared regularly on Broadway in starring roles such as Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Portia in Something Rotten!, and Glinda in Wicked.

This marks the second time in consecutive live-award shows, that a Davenport Central student has represented Iowa at the Jimmy Awards in New York. Peyton Reese (a 2019 Central grad) was the last Iowa “Triple Threat” representative in June 2019 — winning for Central’s production of “Heathers,” and now Winn is representing Iowa, along with Noah Bowers from Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards were established in 2009 by Pittsburgh CLO and Nederlander Alliances, a division of The Nederlander Organization, to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. The program impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by over 40 professional theatres throughout the U.S.

Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $4 million in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers, according to its website. Also known as The Jimmy Awards, named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc.

The 2022 Jimmy Awards ceremony will include 92 participants making their debut on a Broadway stage when they perform in an unforgettable talent showcase. During this event, a panel of judges will select two students for the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

