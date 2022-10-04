A watch party for “The Voice” contestant Morgan Myles will be held on Oct. 11 at College Square Park in Cambridge.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill.

Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.

Morgan Myles in concert.

Guests should arrive by 6:30 p.m. to sign video release forms and are encouraged to bring posters, banners, or other props that enhance the watch party. Around 6:50 p.m., several clips will be filmed, letting Myles know how much Illinois loves and supports her.

At 7 p.m., “The Voice” will begin and will be shown live on a 25-foot movie screen. Video filmed at the watch party will be sent to producers of the show and have the chance of being shown on national television during upcoming episodes.

Food vendors will be on-site serving a variety of food and beverages prior to and during the event. In the event of bad weather, the event would be moved to Cambridge Elementary School.

