The Davenport-based nonprofit Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience) has two new staff members.

Steve Ahrens assumes the newly-created role of Director of Strategic Initiatives, and Angela Fisher is the organization’s new Events Manager, according to a Tuesday press release from executive director Tyson Danner.

“Common Chord has experienced significant growth and evolution in recent years, and we have greatly expanded our community impact during that time,” Danner said. “These positions

represent our commitment to continuing that growth trajectory and expanding our programming and overall organizational strength.”

Steve Ahrens left his position as Davenport’s River Improvement Commission executive officer.

Ahrens previously worked as director of alumni and parent relations at St. Ambrose University and most recently as the executive officer for Davenport’s Riverfront Improvement Commission. He served as Alderman at Large on the Davenport City Council from 2001 to 2005.

“As someone who continues to be passionate about our community, I’m thrilled to join the talented staff of Common Chord, which has been providing tremendous musical experiences for the last 19 years, and to have the opportunity to contribute to making it even stronger for the next 20 and beyond,” Ahrens said in Tuersday’s release.

His role is new for the organization and will be focused on special projects, growth, and community relationships.

Angela Fisher has a long history with the Davenport nonprofit, founded in 2004 as River Music Experience, which remains at 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

Angela Fisher has been a Common Chord volunteer and part-time employee.

“After over a decade of volunteering and then working as a part-time employee for the organization, I am excited to be taking on a more active role,” she said. “I am looking forward to working with an amazing team of staff, board members, musicians, and volunteers as we build a stronger community through the power of music.”

Fisher manages special event rentals of the nonprofit’s facility. Common Chord facilities are available to rent for weddings, corporate events, parties, and more. Rentable spaces include the Redstone Room, the Community Hall, and the full second floor space. All proceeds from special event rentals contribute to funding Common Chord’s mission and programs.

For more information, visit the Common Chord website HERE.