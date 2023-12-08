One of many Quad Cities holiday traditions, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra Holiday Brass concerts are this weekend.
The QCSO Brass and Percussion sections (with organist Chris Nelson), under the direction of Maestro Mark Russell Smith, will play uplifting selections of classical and holiday favorites on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Guest narrator Shellie Moore Guy also will read the classic, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The complete program is:
GIROLAMO FRESCO Toccata
PIETRO YON A Manger Pastorale; Gesù Bambino
ANTHONY DILORENZO Colossus
PIOTR TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker Suite
ANTIOCH Joy to the World
ROBERT HUNTER MACGIMSEY Sweet Little Jesus Boy
ANTHONY DILORENZO ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
JOHN FRANCIS WADE Adeste Fideles
FRANZ GRÜBER Silent Night
GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Hallelujah Chorus
Tickets are $25 for adults Saturday, and $43 Sunday, with $10 for students both days, available HERE.