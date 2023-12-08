One of many Quad Cities holiday traditions, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra Holiday Brass concerts are this weekend.

QCSO music director Mark Russell Smith conducts the Holiday Brass concert at Davenport’s St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The QCSO Brass and Percussion sections (with organist Chris Nelson), under the direction of Maestro Mark Russell Smith, will play uplifting selections of classical and holiday favorites on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Guest narrator Shellie Moore Guy also will read the classic, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The complete program is:

GIROLAMO FRESCO Toccata

PIETRO YON A Manger Pastorale; Gesù Bambino

ANTHONY DILORENZO Colossus

PIOTR TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker Suite

ANTIOCH Joy to the World

ROBERT HUNTER MACGIMSEY Sweet Little Jesus Boy

ANTHONY DILORENZO ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

JOHN FRANCIS WADE Adeste Fideles

FRANZ GRÜBER Silent Night

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Hallelujah Chorus

Tickets are $25 for adults Saturday, and $43 Sunday, with $10 for students both days, available HERE.