The holidays kicked off to a brass-y start Sunday for hundreds who packed St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, for the Quad City Symphony Holiday Brass concert.

The group also performed Saturday at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra Holiday Brass concert Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook)

Mark Russell Smith, conductor, was featured along with Shellie Moore Guy, who narrated “The Night Before Christmas,” and Chris Nelson, who played the organ.

Among the tunes were Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Adeste Fidelis” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.” The finale was a rousing rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” which included the sound of a horse whinny and a “whip crack.”

For more about the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and its upcoming performances, visit here.

The concert will be rebroadcast on WVIK Augustana Public Radio on 90.3 FM at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. For more information, visit here.