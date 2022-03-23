The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has been awarded Professional Orchestra of the Year by the Illinois Council of Orchestras (ICO) in recognition of their 2020-21 season.

Presented annually, these awards recognize excellence in the field of music performance and for the support of musical organizations. The awards panel of judges are drawn from the Illinois Council of Orchestras Board of Directors and independent professional conductors and musicians, according to a Wednesday release.

This is the second time the ICO has recognized the QCSO (led by music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith) as Professional Orchestra of the Year, having won the award in 2015 for their 100th season.

Due to the substantial and serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 season was unlike any other season in the QCSO’s long history, the orchestra release says. “The QCSO determined that it must be the most agile and responsive organization it can be, while remaining fully open to and engaged with its community and maintaining trust across all QCSO constituents,” the organization said.

The QCSO will give its last Masterworks concerts of the season on April 2 at the Adler Theatre and April 3 at Centennial Hall, featuring “Pines of Rome” and the Jennifer Higdon Viola Concerto.

Guided by these principles, the QCSO pivoted all its programming, developed Digital Access to its programs, maintained strong youth orchestra and private lesson programs, and doubled down on its many community partnerships, the release said.

The Illinois Council of Orchestras was founded in 1974 with a mission:

to encourage, promote, and assist orchestras throughout the State of Illinois;

to promote an exchange of information among members, including providing consultants and speakers; and

to hold educational conferences for member organizations, including musicians, staff, boards, volunteers, and audiences.

More information about the ICO is available HERE.