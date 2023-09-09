Davenport will have its first LEGO convention when the Quad Cities Brick Convention arrives at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Sept. 23-24, a news release says.

The event will support Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

For the Quad Cities Brick Convention, professional LEGO artists will come in from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast members from the LEGO Masters TV show.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Other attractions include:

LEGO retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: Epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $14.99 and are available now for either Saturday, Sept. 23, or Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets are expected to sell out before the end of the month, so early ticket purchase is highly recommended here.