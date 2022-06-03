Quad City Arts recognized three influential QC residents Thursday night, for their deep commitment to the arts.

At its annual meeting at Rhythm City Casino Resort, the regional nonprofit bestowed the Lloyd Schoeneman Community Impact Awards, which recognize excellence in the QC arts community. Since 2005, the awards have been given in honor of Lloyd Schoeneman (1951-2001), who began his career with Quad City Arts Council in 1978 and worked tirelessly for the arts and artists in our community.

David Smith, who won Outstanding Arts Supporter, with Quad City Arts board president Carolyn Martin.

This was the first time in three years that the agency has given out the awards, due to the COVID pandemic.

David Smith received the award for Outstanding Arts Supporter. He is an artist and owner of David Smith Studios in Geneseo, where he features over 20 different local artists including his own original work, and offers art classes for all ages.

Smith has played a major leadership role in advancing the arts in Geneseo — including founding the Geneseo Art Walk, Scarecrow Row, and Arts for All group to promote and support local artists in all disciplines, according to a Quad City Arts release.

Carl Herzig, who won Outstanding Arts Educator, with board president Carolyn Martin.

Carl Herzig was awarded for Outstanding Arts Educator. As a professor of English at St. Ambrose University, Herzig has dedicated over 30 years to teaching and mentoring students in the art of creative writing. He is also the founder and editor of Quercus literary arts magazine since 1992 which publishes writing, artwork, and photography from SAU students, faculty, staff, and alumni

Dr. Herzig, who is retiring at the end of this year, was nominated by an overwhelming number of students and staff who have been positively impacted by him over the years.

Johnnie Cluney, who won Outstanding Artist, with board president Carolyn Martin.

Johnnie Cluney received the award for Outstanding Artist. An illustrator and musician from East Moline, he is known for his unique pen and marker illustrations, having fashioned over 10,000 hand-drawn artist portraits for the Daytrotter sessions and album covers for the likes of John Denver, The Lumineers, George Strait, and 60 other national acts.

Cluney’s work can be seen in many iconic designs emblematic of the QC area, including the “Welcome to Davenport” mural at the foot of the Arsenal Bridge. He is also a singer/songwriter having formed and performed in a half-dozen bands in the past 20 years.

Other Quad City Arts news

At Thursday’s meeting, Quad City Arts executive director Kevin Maynard discussed their many programs, what is yet to come this year, and how none of these things would be possible without support from the community. While 2022 is nearly half over, Quad City Arts still has several projects in the works outside of regular programs.

Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts, speaks at the group’s annual meeting Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rock Island worked with Quad City Arts and Visit Quad Cities to submit a grant for the Arts Alley redesign and this grant was fully funded. Quad City Arts will create a process that includes input from the public and the local business owners to help curate the artwork for Arts Alley, but more importantly, will help put artists to work.

Soon to be announced are professional development opportunities for artists. The opportunities will range from workshops on framing and photographing artwork to the in-depth business of being an artist — like finding your audience, tax implications of being an artist, e-commerce, and more.

Quad City Arts will be working to create a custom Artist Index platform. This will help more people connect with artists in the community and it will help Quad City Arts connect with more artists.

On top of all of that, the public will be asked to fill out a brief survey the next time you attend a performance or arts event. Thanks to support from the Quad Cities Cultural Trust, Visit Quad Cities, and the Iowa Arts Council, Quad City Arts will be working with Americans for the Arts to ensure our region is represented in the next Arts and Economic Prosperity Study.

This year-long study will break down the economic impact the arts have on our community. These results will be published in 2023. For more information on Quad City Arts, visit its website.