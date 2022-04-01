In a packed downtown Rock Island gallery on Thursday, March 31st, Quad City Arts announced winners of the 45th Annual High School Art Invitational and presented over $7,000 in cash prizes to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art.

QC area high school students and teachers packed the Quad City Arts gallery in downtown Rock Island Thursday, March 31, 2022, to celebrate winners of the 45th-annual High School Art Invitational.

This exhibition is made possible by the William Butterworth Foundation (the major sponsor of the event), The Deere Employees Credit Union, The Morency Giving Fund, and additional sponsors noted for individual awards.

“For many students, this will be the first time they receive formal recognition for their creative talents,” says the Quad City Arts website. “This can inspire them to pursue careers in the arts and find out how their talents can be applied. In addition to the opportunity to show their work publicly, this exhibition is important to show students the process of competing for gallery shows. As professional artists know, getting into exhibitions can be discouraging, but there is value in seeing which pieces were selected.

​

“This exhibition is important for the public because it shows the incredible creativity of our young people and our future workforce,” the nonprofit says. “Creative people have the ability to problem-solve which is a trait sought after by numerous professions.”

A painting by senior L auren McGovern of Pleasant Valley High School was named Best of Show in the Quad City Arts High School Art Invitational.

The following students and teachers were honored Thursday:

Senior Scholarship:

Malia Shinbori, Bettendorf High School



Malia Shinbori, Bettendorf High School Senior Scholarship:

Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School



Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School Best of Show:

Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School



Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School Don Heggen Memorial Award for excellence in watercolor:

Gael Chenus, Davenport Central High School



Gail Chenus of Davenport Central was honored for her watercolor painting.

The Most Creative Concept Award sponsored by Joel & Diane Franke n:

Laurel Hynes, Davenport Central High School



n: Laurel Hynes, Davenport Central High School Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence:

Dana Cabrera, Assumption High School

Lathaniel Castillo, Moline High School

Leart Damoni, Davenport West High School

Katie Lee, Pleasant Valley High School



Dana Cabrera, Assumption High School Lathaniel Castillo, Moline High School Leart Damoni, Davenport West High School Katie Lee, Pleasant Valley High School Charles White Award for Whimsey:

Esteban Perez, Davenport West High School

Cutting-Edge Award sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions:

Luke Roth, Bettendorf High School



Luke Roth, Bettendorf High School Excellence in Clay sponsored by Marilyn Davis and Deborah Doehler:

Flavio Rosas, Davenport Central High School



Flavio Rosas, Davenport Central High School Helen Doehler Memorial Award:

Victor Rubalcava-Hernandez, Davenport Central High School



Victor Rubalcava-Hernandez, Davenport Central High School Excellence in Photography Award sponsored by Jack Wilhoit:

Becca Gray, Mercer County High School



United Township student Diego Munoz was recognized for his colored pencil artwork.

Natural World Award sponsored by Raphael Iaccarino:

Arissa Kahn, Pleasant Valley High School



Arissa Kahn, Pleasant Valley High School Life at Night Award for Artistic Excellence:

Diego Munoz, United Township



Diego Munoz, United Township Carlo Centore Awards for Excellence:

Lizzie McVey, Pleasant Valley High School

Mia McCrery, Davenport Central High School



Lizzie McVey, Pleasant Valley High School Mia McCrery, Davenport Central High School Steven Pray Award for Technique:

Alexis Fryxell, United Township High School

Kiara Martinez, United Township High School



Alexis Fryxell, United Township High School Kiara Martinez, United Township High School Zimmerman Honda Award:

Tiana Pena, Davenport West High School

Mason Powers, Davenport West High School



Student Darby Palmer of Mercer County High School was recognized for her self-portrait from cut paper.

Living Lands & Waters Award for use of recycled materials:

Jordyn Ellis, Davenport North High School

Quad City Arts’ Staff Award:

Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf High School

Hilltop Campus Village Award:

Yesenia Tellez-Chavez, Davenport Central High School



Elaine & Larry Sneath Award for Imagination:

Carter Morrell, Moline High School

Barbara Maness Award for Beauty:

Khadeija Dieng, Davenport Central High School



S t uden t H annah Beintema of Bettendorf High School won t he Quad City Ar t s staff award.

Keith Bonnstetter Award for Best Use of Paper as medium:

Addison Miller, Davenport North High School

Keith Bonnstetter Award for Second Best Use of Paper as medium:

Darby Balmer, Mercer County High School

W.C. Griffiths Award for Humor:

Carley Tomlinson, Davenport Central High School

W.C. Griffiths Award for Humor-2nd place:

Tara Crull, Moline High School

Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphilms:

Jack Dollar, DeWitt Central High School



The Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Award:

Dakota Otts, Bettendorf High School

Left Bank Art League Awards:

Celia Brown, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy

Abbey Young, Davenport West High School

Moline High student Dayten White was honored by the Rock Island Art Guild for digital media.

The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Selections:

Sculpture: Mia McCrery, Davenport Central High School

Painting: Tanya Rastogi, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy

Digital Media: Dayten White, Moline High School

Drawing: Ella Strader, Davenport Central High School

Photography: Kamryn Benson, Davenport Central High School