In a packed downtown Rock Island gallery on Thursday, March 31st, Quad City Arts announced winners of the 45th Annual High School Art Invitational and presented over $7,000 in cash prizes to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art.

QC area high school students and teachers packed the Quad City Arts gallery in downtown Rock Island Thursday, March 31, 2022, to celebrate winners of the 45th-annual High School Art Invitational.

This exhibition is made possible by the William Butterworth Foundation (the major sponsor of the event), The Deere Employees Credit Union, The Morency Giving Fund, and additional sponsors noted for individual awards.

“For many students, this will be the first time they receive formal recognition for their creative talents,” says the Quad City Arts website. “This can inspire them to pursue careers in the arts and find out how their talents can be applied. In addition to the opportunity to show their work publicly, this exhibition is important to show students the process of competing for gallery shows. As professional artists know, getting into exhibitions can be discouraging, but there is value in seeing which pieces were selected.

“This exhibition is important for the public because it shows the incredible creativity of our young people and our future workforce,” the nonprofit says. “Creative people have the ability to problem-solve which is a trait sought after by numerous professions.”

A painting by senior Lauren McGovern of Pleasant Valley High School was named Best of Show in the Quad City Arts High School Art Invitational.

The following students and teachers were honored Thursday:

  • Senior Scholarship:
    Malia Shinbori, Bettendorf High School
     
  • Senior Scholarship:
    Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School
  • Best of Show:
    Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School
  • Don Heggen Memorial Award for excellence in watercolor:
    Gael Chenus, Davenport Central High School
Gail Chenus of Davenport Central was honored for her watercolor painting.
  • The Most Creative Concept Award sponsored by Joel & Diane Franken:
    Laurel Hynes, Davenport Central High School
  • Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence:
    Dana Cabrera, Assumption High School
    Lathaniel Castillo, Moline High School
    Leart Damoni, Davenport West High School
    Katie Lee, Pleasant Valley High School
  • Charles White Award for Whimsey:
    Esteban Perez, Davenport West High School
  • Cutting-Edge Award sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions:
    Luke Roth, Bettendorf High School
     
  • Excellence in Clay sponsored by Marilyn Davis and Deborah Doehler:
    Flavio Rosas, Davenport Central High School
     
  • Helen Doehler Memorial Award:
    Victor Rubalcava-Hernandez, Davenport Central High School
  • Excellence in Photography Award sponsored by Jack Wilhoit:
    Becca Gray, Mercer County High School
United Township student Diego Munoz was recognized for his colored pencil artwork.
  • Natural World Award sponsored by Raphael Iaccarino:
    Arissa Kahn, Pleasant Valley High School
     
  • Life at Night Award for Artistic Excellence:
    Diego Munoz, United Township    
  • Carlo Centore Awards for Excellence:
    Lizzie McVey, Pleasant Valley High School
    Mia McCrery, Davenport Central High School
     
  • Steven Pray Award for Technique:
    Alexis Fryxell, United Township High School
    Kiara Martinez, United Township High School        
  • Zimmerman Honda Award:
    Tiana Pena, Davenport West High School
    Mason Powers, Davenport West High School
Student Darby Palmer of Mercer County High School was recognized for her self-portrait from cut paper.
  • Living Lands & Waters Award for use of recycled materials:
    Jordyn Ellis, Davenport North High School
  • Quad City Arts’ Staff Award:
    Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf High School
  • Hilltop Campus Village Award:
    Yesenia Tellez-Chavez, Davenport Central High School
  • Elaine & Larry Sneath Award for Imagination:
    Carter Morrell, Moline High School
  • Barbara Maness Award for Beauty:
    Khadeija Dieng, Davenport Central High School
Student Hannah Beintema of Bettendorf High School won the Quad City Arts staff award.
  • Keith Bonnstetter Award for Best Use of Paper as medium:
    Addison Miller, Davenport North High School
  • Keith Bonnstetter Award for Second Best Use of Paper as medium:
    Darby Balmer, Mercer County High School
  • W.C. Griffiths Award for Humor:
    Carley Tomlinson, Davenport Central High School
  • W.C. Griffiths Award for Humor-2nd place:
    Tara Crull, Moline High School    
  • Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphilms:
    Jack Dollar, DeWitt Central High School
  • The Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Award:
    Dakota Otts, Bettendorf High School
  • Left Bank Art League Awards:
    Celia Brown, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy
    Abbey Young, Davenport West High School
Moline High student Dayten White was honored by the Rock Island Art Guild for digital media.
  • The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Selections:
    Sculpture: Mia McCrery, Davenport Central High School
    Painting: Tanya Rastogi, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy
    Digital Media: Dayten White, Moline High School
    Drawing: Ella Strader, Davenport Central High School
    Photography: Kamryn Benson, Davenport Central High School
  • Teacher’s Awards:
    1st place: Laura Warner, Sherrard High School
    2nd place: Lisa Stisser, Kewanee High School
    3rd place: Tara Guidinger, Mercer County High School

    This exhibition features the QC’s most promising artists as they express themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography, digital media and film. 