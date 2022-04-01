In a packed downtown Rock Island gallery on Thursday, March 31st, Quad City Arts announced winners of the 45th Annual High School Art Invitational and presented over $7,000 in cash prizes to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art.
This exhibition is made possible by the William Butterworth Foundation (the major sponsor of the event), The Deere Employees Credit Union, The Morency Giving Fund, and additional sponsors noted for individual awards.
“For many students, this will be the first time they receive formal recognition for their creative talents,” says the Quad City Arts website. “This can inspire them to pursue careers in the arts and find out how their talents can be applied. In addition to the opportunity to show their work publicly, this exhibition is important to show students the process of competing for gallery shows. As professional artists know, getting into exhibitions can be discouraging, but there is value in seeing which pieces were selected.
“This exhibition is important for the public because it shows the incredible creativity of our young people and our future workforce,” the nonprofit says. “Creative people have the ability to problem-solve which is a trait sought after by numerous professions.”
The following students and teachers were honored Thursday:
- Senior Scholarship:
Malia Shinbori, Bettendorf High School
- Senior Scholarship:
Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School
- Best of Show:
Lauren McGovern, Pleasant Valley High School
- Don Heggen Memorial Award for excellence in watercolor:
Gael Chenus, Davenport Central High School
- The Most Creative Concept Award sponsored by Joel & Diane Franken:
Laurel Hynes, Davenport Central High School
- Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence:
Dana Cabrera, Assumption High School
Lathaniel Castillo, Moline High School
Leart Damoni, Davenport West High School
Katie Lee, Pleasant Valley High School
- Charles White Award for Whimsey:
Esteban Perez, Davenport West High School
- Cutting-Edge Award sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions:
Luke Roth, Bettendorf High School
- Excellence in Clay sponsored by Marilyn Davis and Deborah Doehler:
Flavio Rosas, Davenport Central High School
- Helen Doehler Memorial Award:
Victor Rubalcava-Hernandez, Davenport Central High School
- Excellence in Photography Award sponsored by Jack Wilhoit:
Becca Gray, Mercer County High School
- Natural World Award sponsored by Raphael Iaccarino:
Arissa Kahn, Pleasant Valley High School
- Life at Night Award for Artistic Excellence:
Diego Munoz, United Township
- Carlo Centore Awards for Excellence:
Lizzie McVey, Pleasant Valley High School
Mia McCrery, Davenport Central High School
- Steven Pray Award for Technique:
Alexis Fryxell, United Township High School
Kiara Martinez, United Township High School
- Zimmerman Honda Award:
Tiana Pena, Davenport West High School
Mason Powers, Davenport West High School
- Living Lands & Waters Award for use of recycled materials:
Jordyn Ellis, Davenport North High School
- Quad City Arts’ Staff Award:
Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf High School
- Hilltop Campus Village Award:
Yesenia Tellez-Chavez, Davenport Central High School
- Elaine & Larry Sneath Award for Imagination:
Carter Morrell, Moline High School
- Barbara Maness Award for Beauty:
Khadeija Dieng, Davenport Central High School
- Keith Bonnstetter Award for Best Use of Paper as medium:
Addison Miller, Davenport North High School
- Keith Bonnstetter Award for Second Best Use of Paper as medium:
Darby Balmer, Mercer County High School
- W.C. Griffiths Award for Humor:
Carley Tomlinson, Davenport Central High School
- W.C. Griffiths Award for Humor-2nd place:
Tara Crull, Moline High School
- Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphilms:
Jack Dollar, DeWitt Central High School
- The Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Award:
Dakota Otts, Bettendorf High School
- Left Bank Art League Awards:
Celia Brown, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy
Abbey Young, Davenport West High School
- The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Selections:
Sculpture: Mia McCrery, Davenport Central High School
Painting: Tanya Rastogi, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy
Digital Media: Dayten White, Moline High School
Drawing: Ella Strader, Davenport Central High School
Photography: Kamryn Benson, Davenport Central High School
- Teacher’s Awards:
1st place: Laura Warner, Sherrard High School
2nd place: Lisa Stisser, Kewanee High School
3rd place: Tara Guidinger, Mercer County High School
This exhibition features the QC’s most promising artists as they express themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography, digital media and film.