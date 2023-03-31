In a packed Quad City Arts gallery Thursday night in downtown Rock Island, the nonprofit announced the winners of the 46th-annual High School Art Invitational and presented $7,500 in cash prizes to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art.

Jordyn Mitchell of Bettendorf High School won this year’s Best of Show award.

The exhibit contains artwork from 18 schools and two home schools from both sides of the river, 26 exhibiting teachers, and a total of 249 student entries. It features exemplary works of art selected by each high school art teacher in the region. On average, 16 schools, 28 teachers, and over 170 students are provided the opportunity to show their artwork in a commercial art gallery and compete for scholarships and prizes.

The young artists express themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography, digital media and film. To find out more about this program and sponsoring awards, visit the exhibit website HERE.

Bella Davis of Davenport West won a Juror’s Choice Award for her “Inner Child.”

This year’s winners are:

Senior Scholarship: Laurel Hynes and Carley Tomlinson, Davenport Central High School

Madeleine Carroll, Assumption High School

Tarah Smith, Davenport Central High School

Ella Strader, Davenport Central High School

Destiny Dixon, Davenport Central High School/Creative Arts Academy

Abbey Young, Davenport West High School

Bella Davis, Davenport West High School

Hattie Aanestad, Bettendorf High School

Natasha Henning of Figge Art Academy won an award for mastery of technique.

Alexsys Sheeper, Central DeWitt High School

Gabriella Wade, Bettendorf High School

Tessa Wilebski, Geneseo High School

Mia Rocio Rosales, Moline High School

: Natasha Henning, Figge Art Academy Zimmerman Honda Award for Outstanding Painting: Hattie Aanestad, Bettendorf High School

: Emma Stout, Rock Island High School Zimmerman Honda Award for Mastery of Technique: Kate Dougherty, Pleasant Valley High School

Kate Dougherty, Pleasant Valley High School Living Lands & Waters Award for best use of recycled materials : Alyssa Powell, Pleasant Valley High School

Joe Beers, Davenport West High School

Norah Wright, Rock Island High School

Madeleine Carroll won an award for outstanding watercolor.

: Jalin Sanders-Mosby, Rock Island High School Keith Bonnstetter Memorial Award for Best Use of Paper as medium:

Amelia House, Central DeWitt High School

Anabelle Petersen, Pleasant Valley High School

Carley Tomlinson, Davenport Central High School (1st Place)

Janelle Corales, Geneseo High School (2nd Place)

Alexis Moore, Geneseo High School (3rd Place)

Kate Dougherty of Pleasant Valley High School won an award for mastery of technique.

Awards for excellence in film sponsored by dphilms/TAG:

Kaylei Littig, Geneseo High School (1 st Place)

Nina Rutinek, Davenport Central High School/Creative Arts Academy (2 nd Place)

Rachel Spicer, Central DeWitt High School (3rd Place)

Ceramics: Maribel Buxbaum Lara, Davenport Central High School

Painting: Sherry Tang, Figge Art Academy

Sculpture: Maisy Woods, Rock Island High School

Drawing: Arata Ketner, Moline High School

1st place — Lisa Stisser, Kewanee High School

2nd place — Andrew Gray, Rock Island High School

3rd place — Cassie Dunlavey, Central DeWitt High School



The exhibit is free and open to the public through April 27, 2023, at the Rock Island Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave. You can browse the gallery online HERE.