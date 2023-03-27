Quad City Arts is distributing $85,000 to local artists and organizations during this 2023 Arts Dollars grant cycle, the nonprofit announced on Monday. The grant awards are for 20 organizations and eight individual artists.

Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to local artists, nonprofit organizations, and schools. Arts Dollars funds are generously provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency. 

Quad City Arts featured a sampling of the 20 arts organizations and eight individual artists to earn 2023 Arts Dollars funding, on its website.

Below is a listing of the organizations and projects funded through Arts Dollars:

  • Aubrey Barnes
    Art for the City and the Soul Festival
  • Azubuike African American Council for the Arts
    Pulling Focus: African American Film Festival
  • Ballet Quad Cities
    Dance enrichment at Spring Forward Summer Camp
  • Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives
    Capacity Building-New computer/software for Bix Beiderbecke Museum
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley
    External Mural painted by Boys & Girls Club members with mural artist Sarah Robb
  • Carolyn Krueger
    Providing pottery scholarships/instruction for students
  • Crossroads Cultural Connections
    Summer Sunday Getaway Concert Series around Henry County
  • Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company
    Young Puppeteers Festival
  • GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities
    Expanding art classes for students w/Down Syndrome
  • Greg Hipskind
    QC Rock Academy Youth Art Festival
  • Gwen Patton
    Portraiture Workshop
  • Haus of Ruckus
    2023 Mainstage Season
  • Hot Glass Inc.
    Support of Glass blowing field trips/experience for at-risk youth
  • Kay Eichelberger
    Book of poetry about the black, teen experience
  • Kinna’s House of Love
    Arts classes for participants; serving single homeless women
  • Latoya D. Lewis
    “Art Journaling with a Purpose: Creative Self-Care” workshops with low-income senior women
  • Living Proof Exhibit
    New Website and Marketing Plan Improve Living Proof Exhibit Capacity and Program Delivery
  • Mercado of Fifth
    Dia de los Muertos Parade
  • Mississippi Valley Blues Society
    New microsite to help engage younger demographic
  • Muscatine Art Center
    Summer Performing Arts series for performances and workshops
  • Muscatine Orchestra Boosters
    Muscatine Middle School Orchestra Camp
  • NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative
    2023 girlpARTs Project
  • Opera Quad Cities
    Production of Don Giovanni
  • Peter Xiao
    Solo show “A Room That One Is In” at the Figge Museum
  • Playcrafters Barn Theatre
    Productions of ‘Stop Kiss’ and ‘Skeleton Crew’
  • Quad City Music Guild
    Providing ASL interpreters for 2023 season
  • Shale Sage
    Creation of “Ope!”—a biannual photo ‘zine of local photographers and artists
  • STEAM on Wheels
    Purchasing and Wrapping a New Vehicle to Transport STEAM Educational Equipment to At-Risk Quad Cities Students

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the region through the arts. Quad City Arts is supported by operating support grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Quad City Cultural Trust.

