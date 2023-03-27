Quad City Arts is distributing $85,000 to local artists and organizations during this 2023 Arts Dollars grant cycle, the nonprofit announced on Monday. The grant awards are for 20 organizations and eight individual artists.
Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to local artists, nonprofit organizations, and schools. Arts Dollars funds are generously provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.
Below is a listing of the organizations and projects funded through Arts Dollars:
- Aubrey Barnes
Art for the City and the Soul Festival
- Azubuike African American Council for the Arts
Pulling Focus: African American Film Festival
- Ballet Quad Cities
Dance enrichment at Spring Forward Summer Camp
- Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives
Capacity Building-New computer/software for Bix Beiderbecke Museum
- Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley
External Mural painted by Boys & Girls Club members with mural artist Sarah Robb
- Carolyn Krueger
Providing pottery scholarships/instruction for students
- Crossroads Cultural Connections
Summer Sunday Getaway Concert Series around Henry County
- Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company
Young Puppeteers Festival
- GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities
Expanding art classes for students w/Down Syndrome
- Greg Hipskind
QC Rock Academy Youth Art Festival
- Gwen Patton
Portraiture Workshop
- Haus of Ruckus
2023 Mainstage Season
- Hot Glass Inc.
Support of Glass blowing field trips/experience for at-risk youth
- Kay Eichelberger
Book of poetry about the black, teen experience
- Kinna’s House of Love
Arts classes for participants; serving single homeless women
- Latoya D. Lewis
“Art Journaling with a Purpose: Creative Self-Care” workshops with low-income senior women
- Living Proof Exhibit
New Website and Marketing Plan Improve Living Proof Exhibit Capacity and Program Delivery
- Mercado of Fifth
Dia de los Muertos Parade
- Mississippi Valley Blues Society
New microsite to help engage younger demographic
- Muscatine Art Center
Summer Performing Arts series for performances and workshops
- Muscatine Orchestra Boosters
Muscatine Middle School Orchestra Camp
- NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative
2023 girlpARTs Project
- Opera Quad Cities
Production of Don Giovanni
- Peter Xiao
Solo show “A Room That One Is In” at the Figge Museum
- Playcrafters Barn Theatre
Productions of ‘Stop Kiss’ and ‘Skeleton Crew’
- Quad City Music Guild
Providing ASL interpreters for 2023 season
- Shale Sage
Creation of “Ope!”—a biannual photo ‘zine of local photographers and artists
- STEAM on Wheels
Purchasing and Wrapping a New Vehicle to Transport STEAM Educational Equipment to At-Risk Quad Cities Students
Quad City Arts is a nonprofit arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the region through the arts. Quad City Arts is supported by operating support grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Quad City Cultural Trust.
