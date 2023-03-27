Quad City Arts is distributing $85,000 to local artists and organizations during this 2023 Arts Dollars grant cycle, the nonprofit announced on Monday. The grant awards are for 20 organizations and eight individual artists.

Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to local artists, nonprofit organizations, and schools. Arts Dollars funds are generously provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.

Quad City Arts featured a sampling of the 20 arts organizations and eight individual artists to earn 2023 Arts Dollars funding, on its website.

Below is a listing of the organizations and projects funded through Arts Dollars:

Aubrey Barnes

Art for the City and the Soul Festival

Pulling Focus: African American Film Festival

Dance enrichment at Spring Forward Summer Camp

Capacity Building-New computer/software for Bix Beiderbecke Museum

External Mural painted by Boys & Girls Club members with mural artist Sarah Robb

Providing pottery scholarships/instruction for students

Summer Sunday Getaway Concert Series around Henry County

Young Puppeteers Festival

Expanding art classes for students w/Down Syndrome

QC Rock Academy Youth Art Festival

Portraiture Workshop

2023 Mainstage Season

Support of Glass blowing field trips/experience for at-risk youth

Book of poetry about the black, teen experience

Arts classes for participants; serving single homeless women

“Art Journaling with a Purpose: Creative Self-Care” workshops with low-income senior women

New Website and Marketing Plan Improve Living Proof Exhibit Capacity and Program Delivery

Dia de los Muertos Parade

New microsite to help engage younger demographic

Summer Performing Arts series for performances and workshops

Muscatine Middle School Orchestra Camp

2023 girlpARTs Project

Production of Don Giovanni

Solo show “A Room That One Is In” at the Figge Museum

Productions of ‘Stop Kiss’ and ‘Skeleton Crew’

Providing ASL interpreters for 2023 season

Creation of “Ope!”—a biannual photo ‘zine of local photographers and artists

Purchasing and Wrapping a New Vehicle to Transport STEAM Educational Equipment to At-Risk Quad Cities Students

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the region through the arts. Quad City Arts is supported by operating support grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Quad City Cultural Trust.

For more information, visit its website HERE.