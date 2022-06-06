The QC area is about to get a lot more colorful, thanks to the annual Quad City Arts public sculpture program.

The regional nonprofit arts agency has facilitated the leasing and installation of public sculptures in the Quad Cities since 2002. The City of Rock Island has participated in the program, yearly, since 2007 and Bettendorf since 2008, according to a Quad City Arts release.

Terry Karpowicz installs his sculpture, “Mercury,” at 15th Street & Great River Trail, Moline.

Seven sculptures have become part of Rock Island’s permanent collection, while Bettendorf has added six. Davenport purchased nine sculptures in the early years of the program. Sculptures are chosen by appointed committees and leased for one year. All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or a city for permanent installation after June of the following year.

All sculptures currently on exhibit, along with permanent sculptures will be able to be viewed on Quad City Arts’ website, as well as the websites of the sponsors. All participating sculptors live in the Midwest region.

According to Dawn Wolhford-Metallo, the visual arts director who oversees the program, the most exciting part of the process is watching a Hampton Crane operator use their boom to lift a sculpture from an artist’s vehicle, hoist it high in the air, and skillfully bring it down gently onto a concrete pad, as directed by the artist who created it. The artist will then drill holes into the concrete and secure the sculpture. Hampton Cranes generously donates their services.

Tim Adams and his public sculpture, “Coral,” at 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.

Over the next two weeks, Quad City Arts is facilitating the replacement of five public sculptures in Bettendorf, sponsored by the City of Bettendorf; four in Moline, sponsored by Moline Centre; and three in Rock Island, sponsored by the City of Rock Island. Four new sculptures will be added along 2nd Street in Davenport, sponsored by The Downtown Davenport Partnership.



Rock Island has purchased two previously rented sculptures for their permanent collection: “Moon Shadow” by Peter Gray of Chicago will be moved from Five Points to Weber Park and “Growing Up” by Ben Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Mo., will remain in front of the Centennial Bridge Visitors Center. Geneseo Public Library has purchased “Just Visiting” by Donald Horstman, of Fenton, Mo., to remain in the library entrance area.

A complete list of new sculptures with locations follows:



Moline:

“High and Dry” by Kyle Fokken (Minneapolis, Minn.), Bass Street Landing. 1601 River Drive

“Gears of Change” by Hilde DeBruyne (Cumming, Iowa), Mercado on Fifth, 421 12 th St.

St. “Mercury” by Terry Karpowicz (Chicago), 15 th Street & Great River Trail (behind the Radisson parking lot).

Street & Great River Trail (behind the Radisson parking lot). “Beginnings” by Ben Pierce (Cape Girardeau, Mo.), Kone Building, 1 Montgomery Drive

Rock Island:

“Window Dressing” by Tim Adams (Webster City, Iowa), Five Points, 18 th Avenue and 17 th Street

Avenue and 17 Street “Expand and Grow” by Micki LeMieux (Chicago), Southwest Branch Library, 9010 Ridgewood Rd.

“Wheels on Fire” by Steven Maeck (Burr Oak, Iowa), Longview Park. 1300 17th St.

Bettendorf:

“Ora’s Shelf” by Mike Baur (West Chicago), Veterans Memorial Park

“Mod Pod” by Gail Katz-James (Minneapolis, Minn.). Faye’s Field, 2850 Learning Campus Dr.

“Majestic Honker” by Pete Segar, Waterfront Convention Center

“Sweet Dreams Fly Away” by Paul Bobrowitz (Colgate, Wis.), Build to Suit (River’s Edge Business Park), 1805 State St.

“Coral” by Tim Adams (Webster City, Iowa), Community Center, 2204 Grant St.

“Flame of Remembrance” by Peter Gray (Chicago), Ascentra Credit Union, 2019 Grant St. (Re-leasing for second year)

Davenport: