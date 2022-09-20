Quad City Arts this week is starting its 49th season of professional performing arts residencies for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Visiting Artist Series began Monday with a weeklong residency with Son Monarcas, a Latin-folk fusion quartet from Chicago.
Residencies will continue through May 2023 and will focus on presenting outreach engagements in schools and community sites in and around the Quad Cities, according to a Quad City Arts release.
The upcoming Visiting Artists Series includes the following performing ensembles/artists, providing performing arts experiences in area schools and for community audiences:
- SON MONARCAS – Latin-folk fusion ensemble
In residence Sept. 19-23
- THE REMINDERS – Hip-hop duo
In residence Oct. 3-7
- LADAMA – Latin-alternative band
In residence Oct. 24-28
- SKY CONSORT AND EMMA BJÖRLING – Trans-Atlantic band
In residence Jan. 23-27
- BROKEN BOX MIME THEATER – Physical theater company
In residence Feb. 6-10
- ALLA BOARA – Modern Italian folk
In residence Feb. 27- March 3
- EISENHOWER DANCE DETROIT – Contemporary dance
In residence March 20-24
- DESSA - Singer, rapper, and writer
In residence April 10-14
- MARTHA REDBONE – Native American & African-American vocalist/songwriter
In residence May 8-12
Son Monarcas teaches and performs for all ages, unfolding a world of experience for students of all backgrounds to learn about world cultures, language, geography, history, math, and more through the arts, with a specialty in Latin traditional music and dance.
During their residency, they will give informal performances open to the public 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Butterworth Center, Moline; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Geneseo Public Library, Geneseo, Ill.; and noon on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Moline Public Library.
The second residency of the season features hip-hop duo The Reminders. Using hip-hop, soul, roots, and folk music, the group will speak about life experiences and use music as a form of soulful expression.