The 2022 Quad City Arts Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program is accepting applications through Thursday, March 31.

This program provides area youth ages 15-21 with five-week paid summer apprenticeships. These apprentices will create community arts projects that positively impact our community. These projects include mural painting, poetry, film, and graphic design. Interested applicants can apply online at quadcityarts.com/metro-arts.



This year’s Metro Arts program will start on Monday, June 6, and end on Thursday, July 7. Apprentices will meet for up to four hours Monday through Thursday.

This year’s programs are meant to highlight accessibility in the arts with most of the programs geared toward entry-level artists, where all supplies and equipment are provided by Quad City Arts and its partners, according to a release from Quad City Arts.

Since the summer of 2000, Metro Arts has provided area youth 15-21 years old with paid summer apprenticeships in various arts disciplines. For five weeks, area youth work together in groups to complete projects that enhance the community through the arts. Participants learn the artistic techniques and applications of their genre while developing personally and professionally.

Metro Arts serves area youth age 15 to 21. Apprentices receive a stipend of $500, and Senior Apprentices (project leaders) receive a stipend of $750.

The program is highly rewarding for apprentices, as expressed by a 2020 Metro Arts Apprentice, Maggie Pope:

“Last year was my first year doing the Summer Mural Painting, and I can confidently say I developed so many skills just within the month and a half of working for Metro Arts. In that short amount of time, I found myself wishing to go to work every day— which is almost an impossible task when you’re required to work in the one-hundred-degree heat with a mask on. Being with the artists around me helped me learn so many new strategies and techniques with painting. They also gave me a whole new perspective on how the process of large projects are made. Most of all, though, the artists around me turned me into a better person. I literally felt myself being more happy and successful in my work, which is a dream everyone wants.”

Summer programs like the Metro Arts Apprenticeship Program help improve academic performance, not just through creativity, but it improves learning in areas like math and science as well as the literary field, the release said.

Murals and street paintings throughout the Quad Cities are the lasting legacy of programs past. To apply, visit quadcityarts.com/metro-arts.