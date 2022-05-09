Quad City area schools are invited to schedule an outreach visit from a professional performing artist during the upcoming school year, through Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series.



Schools can sign up for activities with artists in residence, ranging from all-school performances to hands-on workshops and performance opportunities.



Experiences in past seasons have included drama workshops for high school students with an East Coast theatre ensemble, a technique discussion for junior high band students from a Toronto, Canada, jazz ensemble, a side-by-side concert performance with a Texas string quartet, and hip-hop dance presentations on history and technique for elementary students— all arts experiences to which students would otherwise not have access.

The lineup of QC visiting artists for the school year starting in September 2022.

School staff from public and private schools can schedule residency engagements for this fall and next spring by clicking HERE.

Visiting artist engagements are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. The form found at the link is a request form for one or more engagements. You will receive a confirmation email once your request has been submitted.



The series serves students and community members in Clinton, Scott, and Muscatine Counties in Iowa, and Henry, Rock Island, and Mercer Counties in Illinois.



For more information about the Visiting Artist Series program, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas.html.

Schedule for 2022-23

Starting this September, residencies will continue through May 2023 and will focus on presenting outreach engagements in schools and community sites in and around the QC. The roster of professional performing artists is as follows:

Son Monarcas — Latin-folk fusion ensemble

In residence Sept. 19-23, 2022

In residence Oct. 3-7, 2022

In residence Oct. 24-28, 2022

In residence Jan. 23-27, 2023

In residence Feb. 6-10, 2023

In residence Feb. 27- March 3, 2023

In residence March 20-24, 2023

In residence April 10-14, 2023

In residence May 8-12, 2023.

Find out more about the artists and the lineup HERE.