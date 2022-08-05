In Timber Lake Playhouse’s next production, “We Will Rock You” (the musical by Queen and Ben Elton, featuring 24 of Queen’s greatest hits) will open on Aug. 11 and run through Aug. 21.

Including the hits “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and more, the show is a futurist adventure set in a time when live music is banned on earth, according to a TLP release Friday.

The kids are in rebellion, fighting against the all powerful Globalsoft Corporation which controls their lives and feeds them a diet of synthesized pop music. A hero is needed who can help them rediscover themselves – and live music. Could the arrival of “The Dreamer,” the young Galileo Figaro, be that man? Can he help them break their chains…?

We Will Rock You is directed and choreographed by Daniel Gold with musical direction by Michael McBride. Costume Design is by Bryce Turgeon with Light Design by Cameron L. Strandin, Props Design by Callie Hester, Projection Design by Orion Forte and Sound Design by Abirami Senthil. Chelsey Steinmetz is the Production Stage Manager.

The cast features Kai Brown as Galileo, Makenzie Ruff and Scaramouche, Aria Evans as Killer Queen, Bryant Howard as Khashoggi, Isabella Abuan as Oz, Errol Service, Jr. as Brit and Darren Mangler as Buddy. The ensemble features the entire TLP Resident Company.

On Friday, Aug. 19, stick around after the show for the “Page to Stage” talk back series. You can meet the company and ask questions about the show and get a glimpse of behind the scenes. On the weekends before each show, The Tiki Bar on the deck opens two hours before curtain with a variety of food options and beer and wine for purchase.

One hour before show time, members of the Resident Company come down to The Lake Stage to entertain as you enjoy food and a drink before the show. No reservations are necessary for this free show.

TLP’s Annual Gala will be held on Aug. 20 at the Playhouse. It is TLP’s biggest fundraiser and features food, live and silent auctions, and entertainment provided by the company. Tickets are available on the TLP website. The 2023 season will be announced after the Gala at a Cabaret-style show on the Lake Stage.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. until intermission on show days and until 5 p.m. on days without shows.