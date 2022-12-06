Thirty-one years after the death of rock superstar Freddie Mercury (at age 45), fans continue to flock to Queen tribute bands and another one is coming to the Quad Cities next year.

Killer Queen — featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury — will take the stage at Adler Theatre on Oct. 14, 2023. Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, which had played their first shows there decades earlier, according to a Tuesday tour release.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said: “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most, but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak.

“It’s been quite a surreal ride,” he said in the release. “Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks in America is another highlight. The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got its own kind of magic going on there.”

Tickets for the Adler show ($34, $44 and $49) will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport) and on Ticketmaster.

For more information on Killer Queen (named for one of the band’s big hits), visit its website.