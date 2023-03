Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s One Night with Queen concert performed by Gary Mullen and the Works has been postponed.

The popular “One Night of Queen” tour has been rescheduled for Moline’s Vibrant Arena.

The March 24 show at Vibrant Arena at The MARK been rescheduled for Friday, August 11, 2023. Tickets for the March 24 date will be valid for the rescheduled date. Ticket prices are $29.50, $37.50, $47.50, and $75 and are still available at the Vibrant Arena box office (1201 River Drive, Moline) and online at www.ticketmaster.com.