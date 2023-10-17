The Rock Island Art Guild and Figge Art Museum are seeking entries for the 43rd Rock Island Art Guild Fine Arts Exhibition that will be at the museum Feb. 17–June 16, 2024.

Artists living within 200 miles of the Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) working in any medium, including performance, sound, video, digital art, painting, sculpture, mixed media, and works on paper, are encouraged to apply. Artists may submit up to three works for consideration, per $35 application fee.

The Rock Island Art Guild is seeking submissions for its 43nd-annual Fine Arts Exhibition at the Figge Art Museum.

Awards will be given for first and second place as well as several other categories. Exhibition juror Mia Laufer, Associate Curator at the Des Moines Art Center in Des Moines, will select the works in the exhibition as well as the award winners.

Deadline for submissions is Dec. 15, 2023 and artists will be notified about the selections by Jan. 10, 2024.

For complete eligibility requirements click on the application link on the Figge website HERE.

Application questions can be directed to assistant registrar Elyse Nurenberg at enurenberg@figgeartmuseum.org.