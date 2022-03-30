“Our Move: Black & White Photographs of Ukraine (1988)” an art photography exhibit by photographer Jay Strickland, will be featured in the West Davenport Arts Gallery Wall at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport.

An opening reception will be noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, when peace-crane cutting will begin at 12:15 p.m. and the artist will answer questions at 2 p.m., a news release says.

In 1988 Strickland went to Ukraine on a Peace Walk for Nuclear Disarmament. At that time, Ukraine was still part of the USSR, because this was before the Iron Curtain came down. The International Peace Walk was an effort by people in the United States and in the USSR to work together for peace, the release says.

According to Strickland ,”Never being what one would call a writer, my journal of the event took the form of black and white photographs. It was nice to be there for a cause that I believe in, rather than being there as a ‘tourist’.”

As the group walked through Ukraine, there were rallies in the towns along the way. Rather than photograph the speakers and dignitaries, Strickland concentrated on the Ukrainian people in the towns. As a classic “street” photographer, Strickland does not take posed pictures of people. Instead, he captures authentic moments and gives the audience a viewpoint into real life in the places which he photographs the release says.

According to Quad City artist and St. Ambrose University Art Professor Emeritus Leslie Bell: “Photography for social change has long been Jay Strickland’s artistic program of choice. His photography grows out of the humanist aesthetic of America’s WPA, France’s Magnum, and street photography in general.”

“The complexity of life in motion poses difficult challenges for the concerned photographer and Jay is a master of this genre,” Bell said. “His images of a Ukraine of the fading past remind us of how precious individual lives are as so many of them are threatened. Jay’s images makes clear how worthy the people of Ukraine are of freedom.”

It was in Ukraine that Strickland learned of Sadako Sasaki and the folding of paper cranes, which in Japan is a symbol of long life and happiness, the release says.

After Sasaki’s death, the folding of 1,000 paper cranes became a symbol for nuclear disarmament and for peace in general. Strickland has led many crane-folding events over the years in the Quad Cities and guesses he has folded more than 3,000 cranes for peace.

At the reception, Strickland will fold yellow-and-blue paper into 1,000 cranes, and will teach participants how to fold the cranes, as a statement for peace in Ukraine. All are welcome to join in, the release says.

A framed print of a sunflower painting by Cathy Bolkcom will be raffled off at the event to raise donations for a humanitarian organization helping Ukrainian refugees.

For more information about the artist or this exhibit, contact artist Bolkcom at cbarts4@gmail.com.

The West Davenport Arts Council Gallery Wall and MCCQC’s permanent art displays are open to the public on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and by appointment either through the artist in residence or the pastor.

For more information about the West Davenport Arts Council, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-940-9630 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com