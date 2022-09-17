West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will exhibit her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Mona is both a visual and performing artist. She is well-known for her dejembe drumming for events around the Quad Cities. She also has been a painter for a long time.

Artwork by Mona Ritemon (contributed photo)

“I began drawing in grade school. Being dyslexic and un-diagnosed at the time, art was my friend, my companion, my love. But I began truly painting in my 40s,” she says in a news release. “The paintings now exhibited are my grown, Black, proud paintings.”

For more information about the artist or the exhibit, contact Ritemon at 719-229-8752.

For more information about the West Davenport Arts Council, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-940-9630 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com