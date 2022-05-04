Five months after it was originally scheduled, a special Chamber Music Quad Cities concert will be sweet and Sauer.

“A Musical Tribute” — Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m., in the Parish Hall, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. — will be performed in memory of Connie Sauer-Adams, a CMQC founder and mother of artistic directors Gregory and Thomas Sauer.

The program features three works of particular beauty: the Chopin 3rd Piano Sonata, Estonian composer Arvo Pärt’s Spiegel im Spiegel (“Mirror in the Mirror”), and the Cello Sonata in G Minor by Sergei Rachmaninov. All three composers have Slavic roots.

“A vitality tinged with melancholy imprints itself on the Chopin and Rachmaninov Sonatas, while the shorter Pärt work is inspired by meditative rituals of the Eastern Orthodox Church,” according to a CMQC release.

Davenport natives Lily Arbisser and Thomas Sauer helped premiere new pieces at a March 19 CMQC concert at Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf.

The Sauers first planned to do the concert in January, but it was forced to be canceled due to travel difficulties.

Chamber Music Quad Cities (CMQC) is a non-profit organization formed in 1994 by current co-artistic directors, Davenport natives Greg and Thomas Sauer, along with pianist Robert Saterlee. The 2021-2022 season is CMQC’s 29th year of presenting high-quality chamber music with the help of donors and volunteers from the Quad Cities.

Sauer-Adams, formerly of Davenport, passed away in Tallahassee, Fla., on April 9, 2021. Born on Jan. 6, 1938 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she enjoyed a mid-century childhood in DeKalb, Ill., with her three beloved siblings before attending the University of Iowa, where she met her first husband, Ralph Sauer.

Carolyn (Connie) Sauer-Adams was the mother of Greg and Tom Sauer, and passed away in April 2021.

While Ralph studied law, Connie did her first public-school teaching in West Branch, Iowa, according to her obituary. The young couple settled in Davenport in 1963; sons Gregory and Thomas were born in 1964 and 1966, respectively.

Ever a devoted mother, Connie returned to teaching in 1977, this time in the field of special education, at the newly formed Eastern Avenue School. Her years there, working with cherished colleagues to bring hope and educational opportunity to a vulnerable population of students, were some of the most rewarding of her life, her obituary said.

Tickets for the June concert are $20, $5 for students; can be purchased online at www.chambermusicqc.org or at the door starting one hour before the concert. Masks are recommended.

