A week before the 2022 Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival, the Bix Museum and World Archives and Bix Jazz Society will present a public screening of the newly restored documentary “BIX: ‘Ain’t None of Them Play Like Him Yet.”

The film’s title comes from Bix contemporary Louis Armstrong.

The film will be shown Sunday, July 31st at 1 p.m. in the Figge Art Museum auditorium, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets will be $5, and members of the Bix Museum or Bix Society can get a free ticket at the doors the day of the screening.

The showing will be the first QC look since the doc’s original release, and its 2020 restoration in 4K by filmmaker Brigitte Berman. She is known for her film, “Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got” (1985), which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary (feature).

Cornetist / pianist / composer Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke (1903-1931) was jazz’s man who got away — the James Dean, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain of his day, according to a Bix Museum release.

The 1931 Bix piano from his last New York apartment, at the Bix Museum in the lower level of River Music Experience.

Born in Davenport into an upper middle-class family, Beiderbecke became a legend even in his short lifetime, bringing an amazing new energy and unprecedented maturity to the music and influencing generations of musicians. After years of battling alcoholism, Bix died in Sunnyside, Queens, N.Y. on August 6, 1931. The cause of death was given as lobar pneumonia. He was 28.

Using archival photographs and rare footage (including the three sole momentary fragments capturing Bix on film) and interviews with friends and colleagues (including jazz greats Hoagy Carmichael, Doc Cheatham, Artie Shaw, et al.), Oscar winner Brigitte Berman’s acclaimed documentary paints a vivid portrait of a vanished era and brings to life the only trumpeter Louis Armstrong regarded as an equal –the quotation in the film’s title was once spoken by Armstrong, according to the release.

Filmmaker Brigitte Berman restored the 1981 documentary in 2020.

Berman, in an October 2021 interview at allaboutjazz.com, said she fell in love with Bix’s “magical purity” of tone when he played.

“…his lyricism, his effortless riffs, and the joy and energy with which he plays,” she said. “When I listen to Bix play, I feel he is pouring everything he has into his music. His melodies always tell a story, and nothing is held back.”

Berman said her most gratifying interview for the 1981 film was Charlie Davis, the pianist and leader of his own orchestra that Bix played for in the mid-1920s.

“I knew he would be a good interview, but I had no idea how good nor did I know he would give me the extraordinary gift of Cloudy, a Bix piano composition that Charlie Davis had committed to memory and played for me in the film,” she recalled. “What was so special is that he spoke very openly about Bix, both as a friend and a musician. Charlie Davis had an extraordinary memory and a big heart, and with his honesty, he gave the documentary a very personal and moving ending.”

Nathaniel Kraft is director of the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives, at 2nd and Main in Davenport.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum is in the lower level of the River Music Experience at 2nd and Main Streets in downtown Davenport. The museum is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment only. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bixmuseum.org.

The 2022 Bix Jazz Festival will return Aug. 4-6, to the Rhythm City Casino Event Center in Davenport. For a complete schedule and tickets, visit the Bix Society website.