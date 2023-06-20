The restored Capitol Theatre, on the ground level of the historic 103-year-old Kahl Building in downtown Davenport, on Tuesday announced its first concert, to be held Sept. 29, 2023.

First, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 12th at 3 p.m., to celebrate the reopening of one of the Midwest’s oldest theaters. American rock band Blackberry Smoke is set to take the stage on Sept. 29th as the first announced concert since the theater’s closure in 2010.

Blackberry Smoke, an Atlanta-based Southern rock band, will give the first concert at the Capitol since 2010 on Sept. 29, 2023.

Made up of Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums) and Brandon Still (keyboards) the band has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. Since their debut in 2004, the Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke has independently released six full-length albums and toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans, according to its website.

In 2015, they released “Holding All the Roses,” which was the first independently-released record to hit #1 on the Billboard Country album charts in modern history. “Like An Arrow” followed in 2016, again putting them at #1. 2018 saw the band outsell all other releases with their self-produced “Find A Light” plus the acoustic accompaniment, “The Southern Ground Sessions.”

A photo from a May 2022 Blackberry Smoke concert.

In 2019, Blackberry Smoke released “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a recorded performance from their annual show in the band’s hometown. It also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk sales charts.

Tickets for the Capitol Theatre show will go on sale Friday, June 23, 2023, at firstfleetconcerts.com.

Des Moines-based promoter First Fleet Concerts are behind the show and have signed on as the Capitol’s promoter. Sam Summers, owner and founder of FFC will not only act as promoter, but additionally as an owner of the Capitol, the Tuesday release said. Summers and First Fleet Concerts are involved in numerous venues and events in the region, including Wooly’s, Val Air Ballroom, and Hinterland Music Festival.

Part of the interior of the restored Capitol Theatre, 330 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

The Capitol has been “rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building,” the release said. In addition to the theatre, 65 apartments are converted and ready for tenants.

The building’s original gold elevators, marble floors, handcrafted plasterwork, and detailed art were all preserved through the renovation. The Capitol Theatre (330 W. 3rd St., Davenport) has a new website HERE.