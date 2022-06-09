The Clinton Area Showboat Theater (CAST) continues its 2022 season with the feel-good play, Calendar Girls, by Tim Firth, opening June 16th.

Telling the true and inspiring story of a group of middle-aged women in the UK who stripped down for a charity calendar and became an international sensation, Calendar Girls, which itself is based on a 2003 film, became the fastest-selling play in London history when it premiered, according to a Thursday release.

Chris and Annie are best friends and members of their local Yorkshire Women’s Institute, where they laugh and roll their eyes at the silly speakers and fundraisers the group attempts. When Annie’s husband loses his battle with cancer, Chris proposes the wild idea that they shake things up to raise some real money for the local hospital by posing nude for their annual calendar. The play follows the evolving friendships of seven women who dare to go on the poignant and hilarious adventure together.

Former Showboat Artistic Director, Jay Berkow, who led last year’s hit Church Basement Ladies, oversees the production. The cast includes Elizabeth Terrel as Chris, Kate Thomsen as Annie, Lora Adams of Port Byron as Marie, Laurie Carter Rose as Ruth, Dorothy Farach of Clinton as Jessie, Penny O’Connor of LeClaire as Celia, and Lisa Wipperling, a favorite from last summer, as Cora. Rounding out the cast are area favorites John Chase, James Fairchild, Grant Alexander Brown, Kiara Durbin, Anthony James and Katelyn Murphy.

The Showboat’s Producing Artistic Director, James Beaudry, said of Calendar Girls, “There aren’t very many plays as entertaining and as heartfelt as this one. Calendar Girls celebrates and dignifies the friendship and self-love these women come to develop over the course of the story, and it sends the audience out feeling great! I can’t wait to share the play and this phenomenal cast with our community.”

Calendar Girls will run Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 26. Tickets are available through the Showboat box office, at www.clintonshowboat.org, and by calling 563-242-6760. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday and Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. Adult tickets are only $25. Seniors are $22 and students are $18.

The Showboat’s Deckhand Company will also present a musical adaptation of the award-winning children’s book, Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus, at the Showboat June 22-25. Tickets are only $8.00. The summer season continues June 30 with Rodgers and Hammerstien’s State Fair, a musical by Broadway’s greatest writing team about one family’s adventures at the Iowa State Fair. Beaudry directs and choreographs the love letter to Iowa.

The Wedding Singer and The World Goes ‘Round will complete the Showboat’s season through August 14.