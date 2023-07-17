It’s fair to say Penny Ramsey is pretty egotistical. Well, not in the traditional sense – but in the very enjoyable comedy “Penny for Your Thoughts” now at Richmond Hill Players, Geneseo, she’s got several “Egos” rattling around in her head.

The pretty Penny (perfectly played here by Leslie Day) is a young woman who, like all of us, has different sides to her personality. Hers are personified by comically stereotypical characters, collectively known as the Egos, who represent her decision-making process.

Leslie Day plays Penny in Richmond Hill’s “Penny for Your Thoughts.”

That’s a clever conceit from playwright Scott Haan, and veteran RHP director Joe DePauw provides a light, delightful touch in maneuvering these mental pieces around Penny’s cerebral chessboard.

The colorful collection of varied Egos are embodied by Laney Chandler, Cherry Wolf, Elizabeth Hulsbrink, Pam Kobre, and Aidan Leahy. The many decisions Penny has to make in her crowded mind range from what to wear, to ultimately, what guy to be with.

David Shaffer makes his stage debut as Matt.

The obvious choice is her boyfriend Matt (David Shaffer), who is decent and caring, and up for a big promotion at work, where Penny’s mom (Mrs. Killian, played by a strong Lona Friedman) is his boss. Problem is, Matt’s rival — for the new job and Penny’s affections — is the big, brawny Rick (Matt McConville), who is relentless in his pursuit of both.

The many debates among the Egos get a lot more complicated when Penny overhears only one side of Matt’s phone conversation and believes he’s betrayed her.

While a wacky comedy, “Penny for Your Thoughts” also doubles as a stressful mystery, as Rick’s character starts tender and reassuring and turns dark, just before the Act 1 cliffhanger. I was particularly impressed by two of the Egos played by Davenport Central students — Chandler as the airhead, boy-crazy Buffy and Leahy as the lone man in Penny’s head, a frank and catty Adam.

The play features (L-R) Pam Kobre, Elizabeth Hulsbrink, Leslie Day and Laney Chandler.

The script takes some crazy turns just to set up some funny lines (watch the garbage bag and a plate of cookies), but I was baffled as to the point of Buffy and Myrtle briefly switching personalities in Act 2, and two appearances of a “scary” spider (is that because of the tangled web that Penny weaves?).

Two of the Egos are played by Aidan Leahy and Cherry Wolf.

Shaffer makes a successful stage debut as the honest, bewildered Matt — making him easy to root for, but occasional stilted delivery of lines shows a bit of his inexperience. Day is a dream as the relatable Penny, and she’s forced to do a lot of nonverbal facial expression, as her Egos do the talking.

Matt McConville as Rick and Leslie Day as Penny.

McConville is consistently good in what turns out to be not a good guy, and Mimi Sweetser solidly rounds out the cast in a key role.

“Penny for Your Thoughts” continues this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park, plus a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12, available by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or at the website HERE.