In the world of musical theater, is there anything that Shelley Cooper can’t do?

An associate professor of theatre arts at Augustana College, the talented multi-hyphenate artist is an accomplished soprano who’s performed and taught opera and musical theater around the world, and also directed and choreographed many shows.

After earning acclaim for her one-woman show “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas” (winner of the 2021 of Orlando Fringe Critic’s Choice Award for Best Individual Performance in a Drama), Cooper returns to the Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline, for a new penetrating, insightful, touching look at another operatic superstar.

Shelley Cooper as 19th-century Swedish soprano Jenny Lind.

“Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum” (this Friday to Sunday, Aug. 11-13) reveals the story of soprano Jenny Lind, who came to America in 1850, to tour with “The Greatest Showman,” P.T. Barnum, an inveterate huckster who did anything for publicity. She embarked on a headline-grabbing tour that shared the spotlight with a political maelstrom, according to a synopsis.

This one-hour opera show fact-checks The Greatest Showman, and the real reason that Lind (also known as the “Swedish Nightingale”) quit the tour. She was uncomfortable with Barnum’s relentless marketing of her and his questionable moral compass, or lack thereof. In Cooper’s compassionate telling (pairing beautiful, powerful vocal selections with her side of conversations with Barnum), you eavesdrop on Jenny’s final, brave confrontation of Barnum and enjoy some operatic gems from Lind’s nine-month concert tour.

This show (premiered this past February at Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles, an official selection for Solofest) was made possible by an Augustana College Wallenberg Grant.

Visual and sonic delight

For such a simple production, it takes a village to produce perfection. The performance (ideal for the intimate 60-seat Black Box, 1623 5th Ave., Moline) is directed by Michelle Crouch, accompanied on piano by Luke Tyler, costume design by Megan Hoppe, lighting design by Roger Pavey Jr., and set design by theater co-owner Lora Adams.

Cooper’s one-woman show is at Black Box 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Aug. 13.

There are three white columns, a chair and small table on stage and Adams chose two hanging, thin silver chandeliers, which are expertly lit by Pavey to reflect precisely the same bluish/lavender color palette that complements Coper’s large dress with hoop skirt.

With a Swedish accent, Cooper also laser focuses on Lind’s pure, deeply religious character and creates a full-circle, intensely satisfying portrait, in which the beloved opera singer pledges to use her voice for good, on and off stage.

Jenny at the start reinforces her nightingale nickname, saying she is like a bird and she is “beside myself with joy” when she sings. She thinks about what she might be able to accomplish with that voice. With Lind and Cooper, that is a lot, to say the least.

Roger Pavey Jr. does the lighting design for the new production.

The QC superstar (who starred in Black Box’s “Hello, Dolly” in June) unleashes a consistently strong voice, but sensitive and never pummeling the listener into submission. Confident and poised, Cooper displays expert vocal control, purity of tone and awesome command of several languages.

Her songs for the show are:

“Chacun le sait” by Gaetano Donizetti (from “La Fille du régiment”)

“Liebst du Schoenheit by Clara Schumann

“Pilgrim” by Oskar Ahnfelt

“Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” by Carl Maria von Weber (from “Der Freischütz”)

“Kom Kjyra! Norwegian Echo Song” by Thrane, Waldemar

“Home Sweet Home” by Henry Bishop and John Howard Payne

“Ah, non credea mirarti” by Vincenzo Bellini (from “La Sonnambula”)

My favorite is the last one, an Italian aria that shows incredible breath and volume control — the emotion is just as affecting when a whisper as when Cooper is earth-shattering.

She is just as moving in relating her treatment at the hands of Barnum — who paid her handsomely, but had never even heard her sing before she came to America, and she says she was exploited. Cooper mournfully relates how she decided to quit the tour after 93 concerts and calls out Barnum over his support of slavery, his lies and the shocking live autopsy of a Black woman (he claimed to be the former nurse of George Washington!) in a saloon before over 1,000 people.

Barnum demanded Lind remain silent over slavery, and Cooper relates a poignant story at the show close about Lind meeting Harriet Beecher Stowe at a concert in 1852 (related in this Smithsonian story). That was the year the popular anti-slavery novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was published, and Jenny was moved to financially support Harriet’s moral crusade.

I never knew much about Jenny Lind before, and Cooper’s delicate, elegant depictiont is enlightening and inspiring.

Taking the tale from Chicago to Austria

The new production has been over two years in the making. Cooper received a Wallenberg Grant in May 2021, doing research on Lind, including on campus, where there is a Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble (all women).

The Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover, Ill. (Henry County) is a memorial to Swedish settlers who came to America in 1849 to found a branch of the Swedish Lutheran Church under the leadership of Pastor Lars Paul Esbjörn. He later became the first president of Augustana.

The Jenny Lind Chapel is in Andover, 25 miles southeast of Moline.

The congregation grew and in 1870 they built a new church in Andover. The chapel was given its name in 1948 as it was presented to the Augustana Synod. Cooper got to go to Sweden last month (she hadn’t traveled overseas since January 2020), but didn’t perform as Lind in her native country.

She visited her friend Lena Hann (head of public health at Augie), who’s doing a year-long sabbatical in Uppsala. Sweden. Augustana traces its origin to the Swedish universities of Uppsala and Lund — graduates of those schools founded Augie in 1860 in Chicago’s near north side.

“Honestly, I want to get the show to a really good place before I take it and perform it in Sweden,” Cooper said this week. “That kind of terrifies me, actually.”

After the L.A. premiere, she did Jenny Lind a second time in Chicago (in April) for the Swedish-American Historical Society, which also was intimidating, before Swedish scholars.

“That was a lot of fun, but I hadn’t been that nervous before something in a while, which is kind of great actually,” she said.

Cooper paid tribute to the Jenny Lind statue in Stockholm, Sweden in July.

“Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum” was an official selection for the International University Global Theatre Experience (IUGTE) 20th-anniversary event at the 13th-century Laubegg Castle in Austria (July 2023).

Sweden to Austria is a two-hour flight, and Cooper had been part of IUGTE three times before near Graz, Austria — in 2016, 2017 (where she performed “La Divina”), and 2018.

“So euphoric”

The conference director asked her to present the Lind show this summer, and Michelle Crouch accompanied her in that performance.

Michelle Crouch, left, accompanied Cooper in Austria.

“It was a really special experience – it’s hard to describe, but it was so euphoric,” Cooper recalled. “You’re in a 13th-century castle, in these beautiful, classy rooms. Having that dress on, coming on stage, and performing the show for artists from 14-plus countries, that just felt really special.

“That audience was just so present,” she said. “It was 5 p.m., we had the windows open, there’s no AC in the castle. The birds were chirping, the sun was coming out. It was just very picturesque.”

Crouch and Cooper brought the Augustana “A” to the 13th-century Laubegg Castle.

Cooper performed “La Divina” at Black Box in March 2021. They’re both one-hour shows about famous opera singers. The new show is about an aspect of Barnum’s career people aren’t familiar with, she said.

“My show documents the first 15 years of his career. It was before he got into the circus,” Cooper said. “All the Europeans knew him. They knew more about him than they did about Jenny. A lot of people said they never heard of her; there was a lot of new information.”

The 2017 hit film musical, “The Greatest Showman” (starring Hugh Jackman) also helped raise popular awareness about Barnum among modern audiences, she said.

“That really romanticized this rags-to-riches American dream story,” Cooper said.

In the current show, it’s more spoken than sung, similar to “La Divina.” When she first performed “La Divina” in 2010, Cooper sung more. Here, we don’t hear Barnum’s voice.

Cooper has done “La Divina” many times since 2010, including Off-Broadway in New York City in October 2022.

By 1850, Lind (who had her first starring role at 17) had already done 30 operas in 11 years. There was a naivete to her since she was naturally sweet, but she demanded a lot of money up front for the tour, Cooper said.

“The information about him being a sleazy showman had not gotten to her in Sweden,” she said, noting Lind toured with Barnum for nine months before she terminated her contract. “She started to see the exploitation of her and of other people. She was defending more other people than her, but she knew she had to get out of it because of her exploitation.”

Cooper as Jenny Lind in Austria, outside Graz.

Lind sang 93 concerts in nine months, Cooper noted. It was extremely unusual for a woman at the time to stand up for herself like that.

“In 1851, breaking away from a contract with a man who was her manager and became her own manager – that is a bold statement in 2023,” Cooper said. “She’s only been in America for nine months…That’s pretty triumphant.”

She gives a brief epilogue at the end of the show that notes Lind’s career after Barnum. The Swedish Nightingale died in 1887 (age 67) in England.

Cooper will also perform as an official selection for the Fort Worth Fringe Festival (September 2023), and in October, will return to the QC as an Opera Quad Cities performance at Moline’s First Lutheran Church.

Tickets for the Black Box show are $16, available HERE.