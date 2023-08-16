“Big Rock Candy Mountain” was a blissful comfort when I saw it on screen during peak COVID, and the down-home, rag-tag bluegrass musical is again a beautiful, calming balm in person at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.

In the nine-year-old (intermission-less) show from Mockingbird on Main in its temporary home, the silly, warm-hearted story is original and the 18-song set list includes many classic Americana singalongs, performed with unpretentious soul and character.

CJ Parker takes center stage as Mayor Teddy in “Big Rock Candy Mountain.”

In “Big Rock,” a merry band of misfits (who may have served prison time) sneak into a theater hoping to stay out of trouble, but instead find themselves front and center in this story about the power of music and second chances.

Inspired by the wonderful Circa musical “Southern Crossroads” (with a similar setting and musical style), the story was dreamt up by Circa veteran Tristan Tapscott (who wrote the book and directs here) and Danny White (who arranged the music) with additional arrangements by Doug Kutzli.

“Big Rock Candy Mountain” debuted in 2014 at the former District Theatre in Rock Island and enjoyed runs at The Circa ’21 Speakeasy and various locations across the bi-state region. A film version was released by Circa during the COVID pandemic in February 2021.

The energetic cast at Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.

The simple story (set in Kentucky of 1932) and earnest, irresistible entertainment is gently draped over a string of classic hits like “Big Rock Candy Mountain,” “House of the Rising Sun,” “Keep on the Sunny Side of Life” and “Circle Be Unbroken.”

Two and a half years ago, working as a freelancer from home, I was in the midst of what seemed like a greater 21st-century Depression (with COVID, unemployment, racial injustice, political division and endless quarantine). The Speakeasy video version then featured Kutzli as the multi-talented King (whose instruments include mandolin and too-little used harmonica) and Shelley Cooper as the bitchy, witchy Velda (the sister of the story’s theater owner, Georgia).

Parker sings “Amazing Grace, with Doug Kutzli on guitar.

These two reprise their strong roles at the Black Box – whose excellent cast includes CJ Parker as Velda’s clueless town mayor (silent and smiling for the first main part of the show); Jennifer Gregory as Georgia; Ellerie Hurley as her assistant, Claudia; Robert Gregory as Levi; Don Salting as Hank; J.T. Tegeler as Walt, and Thayne Lamb as the bumbling sheriff who takes a quick liking to moonshine.

The literal “band on the run” foursome are very impressive in their command of multiple instruments (including Gregory on a sweet, plaintive fiddle, and Salting with many guitar solos, including lap steel), and share an easy camaraderie.

Cooper – who just dazzled in a very different role last week as Jenny Lind in the same theater – is a consistent hoot as the bitter, scheming villain, relentless in wanting to put the theater out of business. A trained singer, Cooper ironically is the only one who doesn’t sing here and when Parker finally stands up to her and erupts in anger, that’s a dramatic, satisfying high point on this “Mountain.”

The band is comprised of (L-R) J.T. Tegeler, Don Salting, Doug Kutzli, and Robert Gregory.

Unlike Mike Kelly (who originated the role), Parker sings “Amazing Grace” here (as Jon Horvath did in the filmed version), and he’s a smooth, soulful entertainer, so the popular hymn is transcendent and thrilling, in slow and uptempo verses.

Kutzli, Gregory and Tegeler often shine in three-part harmonies, and Jennifer and Ellerie both have great moments in the solo spotlight – both initially in waltzes – as Gregory does “Broken Down Tramp” and Hurley “Moonshiner.” Jennifer is especially affecting, returning with the mournful “Hard Times Come Again No More” (which gets a rollicking, quicker reprise at the end).

Jennifer Gregory, left, and Ellerie Hurley in “Big Rock Candy Mountain.”

Lamb is hilarious as the sheriff who starts stern, then gets drunk and happy in joining the carefree antics.

Amazingly, the full cast was only in its second full rehearsal together Tuesday night when I saw it. Though a tad rough in spots, it totally fit the homespun, friendly nature of the show and practice makes perfect, right?

Hurley sings “Moonshiner” with the band.

The sweet, eager-to-please “Big Rock Candy Mountain” will open Thursday at 8 p.m. at Black Box, 1623 5th Ave., Moline, and runs the same time Friday and Saturday, closing Sunday, Aug. 20 after a last 2 p.m. show. All tickets are $16, available HERE.