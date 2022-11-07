They say parenthood is the hardest job you’ll ever love, and as the father of two boys, I’d have to agree.

Parenthood ideally should be a true partnership, but the latest wonderful entry at Moline’s Black Box Theatre shows us one side of the equation – in the snarky, sweet, sarcastic, stirring and often silly “Motherhood: The Musical.”

The 2010 show penned by Sue Fabisch nails the highs and lows, the gauzy dreams and messy reality, many insights, challenges, pleasures, and endless frustrations of mom-hood in this winning, heartfelt rollercoaster of a ride.

In 90 (intermission-less) minutes of carefree fun and rueful wisdom, you’ll get a peek into the powerful friendship among Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Brooke, a hard-working lawyer; Barb, a stressed-out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, her family and her divorce.

Shana Kulhavy, left, Lucy Dlamini, and Emmalee Hilburn in “Motherhood.”

Directed and designed with passion and precision by BBT co-founder David Miller, the first-class cast features Kirsten Sindelar as Amy, Shana Kulhavy as Barb, Emmalee Hilburn as Tina and Lucy Dlamini as Brooke.

Once again, in the intimate, 60-seat downtown Moline venue, this is an ideal show to set on this long narrow stage — with just four perfect, sympathetic performers — singing their guts out and pouring great energy into their parts, supported by perky choreography by Beth Marsoun, music direction and keyboards by BBT veteran Randin Letendre, with Peter Letendre on drums and Kyle Jecklin on bass.

Kirsten Sindelar as Amy in “Motherhood.”

The action of “Motherhood” focuses on a baby shower for Amy, who is just three weeks from her due date, and Sindelar gorgeously captures the innocence and idealism of the mom-to-be. But right off the bat, the other three ladies interrupt her pre-natal daydream with the harsh realities of what raising kids is really like. Kulhavy, Hilburn and Dlamini (all real-life moms) are cynical veterans of this mom business, but through the show we see the profound affection they have for their kids.

To help personalize many of the songs, Miller wisely projects photos of the actresses with their own children (at upper left), as well as Sindelar as a little one with her mom.

Like life itself, this “Motherhood” is filled with many memorable highlights, and gives each of the women (who reveal expert comic timing) a chance to shine.

Kulhavy is tender and touching in “I’m Danny’s Mom,” extolling the virtues of small wonders with her son. Hilburn is equally wistful and poignant in “Every Other Weekend,’ a ballad about sharing their kids with her ex and both the joy and pain of that. Hilburn also is excellent in leading the confident “Baby Weight Blues” and the celebratory, gospel-fueled “The Kids Are Finally Asleep.”

Dlamini, who makes her impressive QC debut in this show, is a natural in the enthusiastic riot to shopping in bulk, “Costco Queen,” and her “It’s Not Happening” — a rejection of inopportune advances from her husband.

The three moms also strongly declare their independence in the defiant “Moms on Strike,” when they’re sick and tired of taking care of everyone. They hoist protest signs like “Santa Ain’t Real,” and “Eat Your Boogers….I Don’t Care.”

Dlamini revels in being the “Costco Queen.”

The uninhibited nature of the motherhood bond gets into toilet humor in “We Leak” (don’t know that we needed a whole song about incontinence), and a hilarious “Ode to Boobs,” when the moms lament the damage that nursing and gravity have done.

Sindelar dons a wig and glasses to become Amy’s overprotective mother in the old-fashioned, “Gypsy”-style Mama Rose number “Grannyland.”

Lending drama to the proceedings, Amy does go into labor and has her baby, and Sindelar again is luminous in “Now I Know,” reflecting the dazzling beauty of first-time motherhood. Amy is counseled to enjoy it when her child is little, because they grow up so fast.

“Motherhood” features Kirsten Sindelar, left, Emmalee Hilburn and Shana Kulhavy.

In the heartbreaking “When the Kids Are Grown,” we feel that while the moms have earned some peace, quiet and freedom after 18 years of child-rearing, they face twinges of regret and nostalgia for those bygone times of snuggling in bed, reading Dr. Seuss to their tykes.

I know this is a strongly feminist show, but it would have been nice if “Motherhood” was a bit more generous and kind toward the role that fathers play. I totally get how many moms do the lion’s share of the work, but dads don’t always have to be the butt of jokes or end up divorced.

The Black Box show (1623 5th Ave.) will continue Thursday, Friday, Saturday (Nov. 10-12) at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $13 on Thursday and $16 for all other performances, available HERE at the door.

Be aware that the “Motherhood” performance on Nov. 12 will coincide with the Carrie Underwood concert at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.