You certainly get your money’s worth in number of performers on stage in the current Countryside Community Theatre production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

There is an exuberant, literally colorful cast of 55, including a super cute children’s chorus of 23 kids. But as with anything, quantity doesn’t always correlate to quality. While the three primary leads — stellar QC musical theater veterans all — are consistently excellent, the remaining “Joseph” cast is more a decidedly mixed bag.

Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt sings “Close Every Door” as Joseph is imprisoned in the show.

Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt is an ideal title character — warm, empathetic and relatable. He has a childlike presence, simple and direct, which makes his scenes with the kids especially meaningful.

It’s also deeply moving to know the 32-year-old Moline High alum has dreamed of playing this part since he was 10 years old. We learn at the musical’s outset that this is a story of a boy whose dreams came true, and “it could be you.”

In “Joseph,” the Biblical tale is told entirely through song (music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, in his youthful first show) with the help of a main character Narrator (here embodied by two outstanding women), and the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Matthew Downey is an Elvis-inspired Pharaoh in the “Joseph” musical.

The famoily-friendly musical — directed and music directed by Karl Bodenbender — is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”

Those last two are delivered by Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt with compelling passion and tenderness.

The narrators are Hillary Erb and Kirsten Sindelar (in eye-catching blue and yellow outfits, respectively, that are flipped between acts) and they anchor “Joseph” with a strong, soaring professionalism. Both women are fantastic singers, and their many solid harmonies throughout are a joy to behold.

Hillary Erb, left, and Kirsten Sindelar are the Narrators, shown with Matthew Downey as Pharaoh.

Unfortunately, it seemed the rest of the production was haphazard in quality. Part of the problem is simply the source material, as the story doesn’t seem to make much sense, and the flow is presented more as a series of set pieces and stand-alone musical numbers.

It would have helped to have a separate stage director, so that Bodenbender could focus strictly on the music. He is a dominant, clear presence in the orchestra pit, but the orchestra (musicians are left unnamed in the program) of about a half dozen sounds woefully thin (mainly piano, drums and occasional trumpet making impact), especially compared with the substantial, imposing chorus of voices on stage.

While “Joseph” is a story from the Bible and most of the costumes are time-appropriate, but then Potiphar (Jim O’Connor, who also doubles as the old patriarch, Jacob) is presented as a Trump-like business exec, with a phone and desk. At one point, Erb wields a long selfie stick, to take a big group photo. What is happening right now?

Matthew Downey is a terrific Pharoah, with his large, black Elvis pompadour, and his “Song of the King” in the second act is great fun.

Ira Francisco, right, leads Joseph’s brothers in “Those Canaan Days.”

Part of the variety show aspect of the production drags on too long, particularly in the brother ensemble numbers “One More Angel in Heaven” in the first half and “Those Canaan Days” in the second. The first song is a traditional cowboy hoe-down style and the second an affectionate riff on a French lament. They’re both fairly excruciating to sit through — especially “Those Canaan Days,” which instead of being what should be witty and charming, is long, ponderous and off-key.

Anything with Joseph and the Narrators is guaranteed to be very entertaining, and we miss them when they’re not on stage. The Act 1 closer, “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” is a huge, joyful and energetic number. Credit goes to just about every single cast member for showing enthusiasm over the whole production.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at North Scott has a big cast of 55, including a children’s chorus of 23.

I especially liked how the big children’s chorus gets to turn to face the audience while sitting in the impressive show finale — a reprise of “Any Dream Will Do” and “Give Me My Coloured Coat.”

The CCT performances at North Scott High School in Eldridge will continue at 7 p.m. July 1, and 2, and at 2 p.m. July 3. Tickets are $15, available HERE.