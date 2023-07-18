It seems quite a coincidence to have two Quad Cities musicals in consecutive months where an erupting volcano is a key plot point. Yet here we are, thank God.

Both last month’s zany, colorful “SpongeBob Musical” at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre and this month’s breezy, equally colorful “Escape to Margaritaville” at Rock Island’s Circa ’21 are both tropical, fun-loving getaways.

Cameron Nies plays Tully in the new Circa ’21 production.

While the iconic “SpongeBob” is obviously based on a relentlessly optimistic cartoon character, the new Circa show is focused on a relentlessly optimistic singer — Tully (a kind of stand-in for the iconic Jimmy Buffett, who created a whole lifestyle and brand with his laid-back 1977 hit, Margaritaville”).

Cameron Nies and Melissa Campbell play opposites who help each other grow in the story.

Both Spotlight and Circa’s spectacular musicals had me grinning from ear to ear nearly the whole run time — they’re each intoxicating, exuberantly entertaining, and both carry some important life lessons about how to set priorities. You’ll have amazing fun and learn something too? Talk about a spoonful of sugar (or really, a shaker of salt), to help make the medicine go down…

The 2017 “Margaritaville” musical celebrates the music and island-living lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett through his original story about the choices we make and the people we become, once we’ve had a change in “latitude.” I didn’t know there is an actual chain of U.S. and international “Margaritaville” hotels; the closest is in Osage Beach, Mo.

Brad Hauskins, left, with Cameron Nies in “Escape to Margaritaville.”

The irresistible Circa show revolves around a part-time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist at the easygoing, pleasure-filled resort on an unnamed Caribbean island.

The great, sympathetic Cameron Nies (who starred in Circa’s winter 2023 “We Will Rock You”) is center stage here as the guitar-wielding Tully, who plays and sings at the Margaritaville bar and the tightly-wound tourist Rachel (played by excellent Circa newcomer Melissa Campbell). He is super laid-back and chill (the very first song is “License to Chill”), and she’s very focused and career-minded, as an environmental scientist researching soil samples to come up with alternative energy sources (potatoes?).

She’s on vacation in the story — a bachelorette party for her best friend, Tammy, who’s engaged — and opposites attract. They first conflict and gradually teach other how to see a different side of living.

Tammy’s fiance is not a real winner and the outgoing, carefree Madison Stepnowski is a blast embodying Tammy looking for (and enjoying) a flirty fling.

Bobby Becher and Madison Stepnowski share a laugh as Brick and Tammy in the Circa show.

She finds it with the resort bartender Brick (a wonderful, good-natured Bobby Becher), and there are sparks right away. Both lead couples have a charming, captivating chemistry.

There’s so much to love about the show — including the top-notch directing and stylish choreography by Amy McCleary (flawlessly delivered by an enthusiastic cast), music direction by Ron May. scenic design by Tom Hansen, costume design by Bradley Robert Jensen. and lighting design by Ronnie Breedlove.

The Caribbean-flavored show was directed and choreographed by Amy McCleary.

I especially liked the varied colors of the backdrop and the enchanting, romantic closing scene that incorporates a starlit sky, several white globes that drop down and draping strands of white lights.

The stellar cast features the solid Circa veteran Brad Hauskins as the adventurous resort pilot J.D., who has a playful relationship with the resort hostess, the Jamaican Marley (a forceful K. Bernice). Due to the setting of the show, I was impressed by the number of actors of color — five, which is more than I’ve seen in a single Circa production before.

A kick line in “Escape to Margaritaville.”

Two others especially are standouts: Joshua James Crawford and Samuel Colina, who both give brash, passionate performances (Colina in particular is a breathtaking dancer). The terrific cast is completed by Taylor Lynn, Kiera Lynn, Matthew Brightball, Kaleeha Clark, Liam Fisher, Abigail Graham, Damaria Quick, and Riley Vogel.

Among many show highlights are Campbell’s “It’s My Job” (revealing her inspirations); her duet with Nies, “Three Chords” (where Tully teaches Rachel to play guitar), and of course the title song, which closes the first act and is actually a bit gentler and more melancholy than the original.

Nies teaches Campbell to play in “Three Chords,” a song Jimmy Buffett wrote just for the stage show.

A wacky group of zombie insurance salesmen dancing (the dream/nightmare ballet?) is another clear highlight; they return in the second act as tap dancers, bringing a boisterous Becher into the fun and with a quick costume change, they do a showy kick line.

In the second act, the tasty Buffett hit “Cheeseburger in Paradise” really cuts the mustard, as Becher and Stepnowski lead an amazing, exhilarating production number with the company. Nies and Campbell showcase wondrous harmonies throughout the show, and Nies really shines tenderly near the end with his heavenly high voice.

“Escape to Margaritaville” will run through Sept. 9, 2023.

The last big song, “One Particular Harbor,” floods the entire theater with gorgeous harmonies from the full ensemble. Talk about a staycation — you can go to paradise without leaving the Quads.

“Margaritaville” will be performed on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theater wait staff, the Bootleggers, also will precede all performances. Running through Sept. 9), tickets are $60.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $53.73 for the matinées.

Reservations are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office (1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island) or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2.