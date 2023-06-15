The first Genesius Guild show of the summer checks off most of the boxes in what I appreciate in Shakespeare — it’s brief, beautiful to look at, fun and free.

That still doesn’t mean I understood the plot of one of the Bard’s earliest plays, “Two Gentlemen of Verona” — given a confident, breezy, refreshing performance by a young cast, ages 15 to 20.

Olivia Akers, left, and Tatyana DelPreore in the new “Two Gentlemen of Verona” (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Thought by some scholars to be the first play written by William Shakespeare (1564-1616), “Two Gentlemen of Verona” is a comedy that tells the story of two young men, sent away from home to learn how to be gentlemen, who fall in love with the same woman.

Two best friends, Proteus and Valentine, travel to Milan where they both fall in love with Sylvia. Sylvia loves Valentine, but Proteus pursues her despite the fact he has a girlfriend at home, Julia. After an apology, Proteus and Valentine reconcile, Proteus loves his girlfriend again, and both couples marry.

Geno DelPreore is one of the titular “Two Gentlemen of Verona” at Lincoln Park, Rock Island.

Genesius Guild director Angela Rathman is a true artist — both trimming down the five-act play into a charming, entertaining hour (without intermission), and serving as scenic designer, creating the most attractive, nuanced, painterly set I think I’ve ever seen here.

Set among the verdant trees of Rock Island’s Lincoln Park, the “Verona” set continues the nature theme, with much tasteful greenery and flowers (a pre-summer night’s dream).

A scene from “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at Lincoln Park (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Two Gentlemen” is also Genesius Guild’s annual high school production, with a cast featuring outstanding talent from high schools across the Quad Cities — including Geno DelPreore from Assumption as Proteus; Gabe Thompson from Moline as Valentine. The two female leads are QC natives Erica Heiselman as Sylvia and Olivia Akers as Julia (who both attend Oklahoma City University).

Akers was in Genesius Guild’s “Romeo & Juliet” and “The Wasps” last year, and she is clearly the best thing about this production — strong, assured, defiant and she dominates every scene she’s in. Adhering to a common cross-dressing device in Shakespeare, Akers as Julia also disguises herself as a pageboy (though she really doesn’t look that different).

Though the story centers on the two couples, for some reason, the Genesius version doesn’t devote much time to their romance or togetherness.

Josef Bodenbender in the new Genesius Guild play (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The other obvious joy in this comes from the tireless, boisterous Josef Bodenbender as Lance, who is consistently enthusiastic and hilarious in his scenes, usually with his character’s (stuffed animal) dog, Crab.

The solid cast is rounded out by Chip Simmons, Kate Almquist, Tatyana DelPreore, Tristen Gray, Wiz Woolley and Lillie Estes. Simmons lives up to his character’s name (Speed), given that many of his lines are delivered almost too quickly.

Josef Bodenbender (left) as Lance and Chip Simmons as Speed.

The free performances continue this Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m., at the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park, 1120 40th St., Rock Island. For more information about the Guild, visit its website HERE.