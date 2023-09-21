The latest wonderful Circa ’21 show, “The Outsider,” does not mention Donald Trump, Republicans or Democrats, but it’s impossible not to think of them while watching this decidedly apolitical political production.

John Paul Slade’s play premiered June 16, 2015 in Door County, Wis., the exact same day that a certain real estate mogul and TV celebrity descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower to announce his presidential candidacy (and alter the course of American politics ever since).

While Trump was then the ultimate “Outsider,” he has virtually nothing in common with Slade’s “Outsider.” The perceptive, poignant and laugh-out-loud funny political-themed comedy now at Circa displays none of the hateful, disgusting partisan politics that dominates so much of our current climate in D.C., and the already exhausting 2024 presidential campaign.

In “The Outsider,” Ned Newley (Brad Hauskins, center) succeeds Gov. Larry Clark (in framed portrait), pictured with Cory Boughton (left) as his political consultant and Bobby Becher as the chief of staff.

It is smart, idealistic, heartwarming, insightful and just delightful. Directed with deft style and compassion by Circa owner/producer Denny Hitchcock, it’s that rare show at Circa that is not a musical, but it SINGS and keeps the appreciative audience glued to every move.

Led by great actors like Bobby Becher, Cory Boughton and Kim Bogus, “The Outsider” focuses on Circa veteran Brad Hauskins as the nervous (but impressively knowledgeable) Ned who becomes the story’s unassuming, inspiring hero.

Playwright Smith, whose stage hit “Unnecessary Farce” was the winner of 15 regional theater awards, has had more than 325 productions of his shows performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Switzerland, Iceland, Singapore and Japan.

While “The Outsider” doesn’t mention its setting from the stage, the program says it’s set in the present in the state capitol of Vermont (in the governor’s office) and we learn a lot for a while even before seeing Ned Newley, who doesn’t have any interest in becoming governor, but he’s thrust into the job.

Brad Hauskins, left, and Cory Boughton.

He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad and to his ever-supportive chief of staff (Dave, played by Becher, as a relatable, competent and frazzled worrier), Ned seems destined to fail. Dave is caught off guard since he’s never worked for a politician who’s won office, but supports Ned because he understands government better than anyone.

His level-headed, cynical pollster Paige (an excellent Elsa Scott Besler) notes the stereotype that lieutenant governors (and therefore vice presidents) don’t “do anything” and that Ned’s televised swearing-in ceremony was the most “excruciatingly painful” five minutes of TV she’s ever seen. That will soon be eclipsed here.

Paralyzed by fear

Paige recalls that for that swearing-in, Ned couldn’t actually repeat the oath of office (he was just making noises) and when he was supposed to say “so help me God,” he just said “help me.”

She wants him to go back on TV to simply prove he can say words clearly and coherently. We learn that the famous, slick political consultant Arthur Vance (who’s advised the last three presidents) wants to meet Ned and take him on to even greater heights.

The cast of “The Outsider,” at the desk of the Vermont governor.

Hauskins (a 36-year veteran of the dinner theater’s performing waitstaff of Bootleggers) absolutely nails the humble, shy, intelligent, nose-for-numbers affability of Ned. His first entrance in “The Outsider” is Ned unobtrusively sneaking into the governor’s office, like he doesn’t belong there.

In the story, Ned was the state treasurer (you can easily picture him as an accountant) and then lieutenant governor (for two years), who is forced into the state’s top job after the governor resigns following a scandal (having sex with a beauty pageant runner-up).

“The Outsider” is a gentle, yet strong, harmonious ode (there are no villains here) to the good that government could do, and the good people who work hard very day to make it better.

Boughton as Arthur Vance is the closest the tale gets to a dark force – he’s a symbolic devil, in a black pinstripe suit and goatee, gleefully pulling the strings of his political puppets (Ned and his airhead executive assistant, the new clueless temp Louise, played by a hilarious Kim Bogus).

While Ned is a brilliant savant, who solves the state budget crisis quickly, the childlike Louise is the true walking disaster, nary a thought rattling around in her brain, noting she’s never held a job more than a day. Bogus is cute as the dickens and provides some of the biggest laughs of the show.

Taylor Fryza (left) plays the TV reporter interviewing office temp Louise (Kim Bogus), as Ned (Brad Hauskins) looks on.

Key plot points are persuasively played by the film crew who come to interview Ned and Louise – the perky blonde TV reporter Rachel (Taylor Fryza) and the quiet cameraman A.C. (James Major Burns).

Emotional heart-to-heart

Fryza as the sharp, canny Rachel, and Becher as the equally bright, determined Dave, share some romantic sparks, and Burns has an emotional, illuminating turn in a heart-to-heart talk with Hauskins as the selfless, generous Ned.

Near the play’s end, Ned reveals the true, uplifting mission of government – to accomplish big things together (as a city, state or nation) that no one person could do individually, for the benefit of everyone.

Assaulted daily by the empty sloganeering and hyper-polarizing rhetoric among too many of today’s politicians, “The Outsider” makes you wish more elected officials would care so much, lose their egos and actually serve the public good.

A chaotic scene in the comedy “The Outsider.”

Special kudos also for the handsome set by scenic designer Becky Meissen; I especially appreciated the beautiful mountain view out the windows beyond one set of doors.

And even though it’s not a musical here, the talented Bootleggers again give a dependably entertaining pre-show, with highlights from a dozen alternative national anthems.

The medley of hits all include “America” or “USA” in their titles – including “American Pie,” “America” (both the Simon and Garfunkel and Neil Diamond songs), “Party in the USA,” “Born in the U.S.A.” and ending with a stirring singalong of “America the Beautiful.”

“The Outsider” continues at Circa through Oct. 29, 2023. Performances are on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m.

Tickets are $60.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions, $53.73 for the matinées. Reservations are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office, at 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.