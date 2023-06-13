The stars have truly aligned in the latest Playcrafters production, and not simply the ones who shine on stage.

Twenty-five years after it premiered, Playcrafters Barn Theatre is presenting the area premiere of “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son, directed by Erika Seabloom. The compassionate, humane and thought-provoking show (with a wonderful cast) will continue this weekend, June 16-18, at 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

McKenna Coskie, left, is Sara and Jaren Scoustra is Callie in Playcrafters’ “Stop Kiss.”

In the story, new friends Sara and Callie are walking through New York City’s West Village very late at night when they share their first kisses. This leads to a vicious attack by an angry bystander (not shown in the play), in which Sara is horribly injured.

She falls into a coma, which becomes one of the major subjects of the play. The non-chronological sequence of scenes (many brief and fragmented) leap between the couple’s life before and following the life-changing violence. George, Callie’s good friend, tries to help with the situation, but there is little he can do. Peter, Sara’s ex-boyfriend from St. Louis, comes to help nurse her back to health.

Throughout “Stop Kiss,” relationships are explored, formed, and even ended. Diana Son elaborates on the depths of human emotion and compassion in this play, performed without intermission.

Seabloom — the dedicated, insightful Playcrafters director — first read the shockingly still-relevant play in 2019 while she was a student at St. Ambrose (Class of 2021), and was on the executive board of the group of PRISM (Promoting Respect in Sexual Minorities). Members of PRISM had endured hate crimes on campus.

McKenna Coskie, left, with “Stop Kiss” director Erika Seabloom (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Now, the timing of “Stop Kiss” (unfortunately, the night I saw it featured a sea of empty seats) is impeccable, given nationwide anti-LGBTQ crimes, legislation and attitudes. The sensitive, heart-wrenching performances at Playcrafters (led by McKenna Coskie as Sara, a new 3rd-grade teacher in the Bronx, and Jaren Schoustra as a radio traffic reporter) are impeccable as well.

The Human Rights Campaign recently declared a state of emergency for the LGBTQ community in America.

The LGBTQ+ civil rights organization cited “an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year” in issuing the warning.

The 2023 state legislative session was the worst one on record for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. More than 525 bills were introduced in 41 states, including Iowa. Over 220 of these bills explicitly targeted transgender people, and a total of 77 bills have been signed into law as of June 8, 2023 — more than any year on record.

It’s appropriate that “Stop Kiss” is being done during Pride Month, and theater is a key tool to help raise public awareness and increase empathy.

Mattie Gelaude, left, plays the detective and Cynthia Taylor is a witness to the hate crime in “Stop Kiss.”

Last year during Pride Month, Playcrafters also featured a play that touched on homophobia, “Dog Sees God.” In that one (reimagining the Peanuts gang in high school), the characters are grappling with issues of homophobia, mental health, death and the afterlife, alcoholism, and identity crisis.

In her director’s note, Seabloom wrote that Callie accurately portrays the struggle that is self-discovery and self-love. “Stop Kiss” is not just about a same-sex couple – it’s about two humans seeking to find love, connection, their place in the world, their passion and purpose.

From feelings of self-doubt and insecurity, “many of us can relate to Callie’s fight to find herself regardless of our sexuality,” Seabloom wrote. “Stop Kiss” is populated with multi-dimensional, complex characters, and the best theater allows us a way to see ourselves on stage and to better understand those who are unlike us.

Rishem Bhogal and Jaren Schoustra in “Stop Kiss” at Playcrafters.

The very next night, at the Tony Awards Sunday night, self-identity and finding ourselves were again a major theme.

J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell became the first openly nonbinary performers to win Tonys in acting categories. They were among the many winners and presenters who used their brief platforms to express support for diversity of all kinds: gender, orientation, race, religion, body type, ability, looks.

The New York Times noted that “Parade” (winner of Best Revival of a Musical) director Michael Arden “turned a gay slur into a vector of vengeance” upon winning for his staging. The show tells the true tale of Leo Frank: a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man living in Atlanta who was wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of his 13-year-old employee, Mary Phagan, in 1913.

Michael Arden accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for “Parade” onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“‘Parade’ tells the story of a life that was cut short at the hands of the belief that one group of people is more or less valuable than another and that they might be more deserving of justice,” Arden said in accepting his award. “This is a belief that is the core of antisemitism, of white supremacy, of homophobia, of transphobia and intolerance of any kind. We must come together. We must battle this. It is so, so important, or else we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history.”

Despite being the oldest community theater organization in the Quad Cities (dating to 1929), Playcrafters continues to demonstrate that it’s the most progressive, in terms of the diversity of its play selection and often casting.

This country gains its strength from its diversity (from race, creed, color to sexual orientation and gender identity) and we can never stop working toward a more perfect union, celebrating the fact that we’re the “United States,” and not (as we are too often) divided.

Drew DeKeyrel and McKenna Coskie in “Stop Kiss,” which continues June 16-18, 2023.

The excellent cast of “Stop Kiss” (including Drew DeKeyrel as George, Rishem Bhogal as Peter, Cynthia Taylor as Mrs. Winsley/Nurse, and Mattie Gelaude as the detective) should be celebrated for continuing this crucial dialogue.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are available on the Playcrafters website HERE or by calling 309-762-0330. Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available), general admission is only $15 ($13 for military and seniors).

After each show, there will be a talk-back panel discussion with the cast and director.