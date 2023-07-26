“Little Women” has a lot on its mind at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline.

It fits neatly into this season of female empowerment, as the pink powerhouse of the “Barbie” blockbuster is filling movie theaters worldwide.

Incidentally, its acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, in 2019 helmed her own all-star film version of the 19th-century Louisa May Alcott classic (Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Meryl Streep!!).

The big “Little Women” in Moline, directed with passion and sensitivity by Madelyn Dorta, is the most impressive production I’ve seen at the Barn Theatre in quite some time. A good deal of that is simply due to the imposing, sprawling set, designed by the multi-talented Augustana College senior, Roger Pavey, Jr.

The large, two-level set includes an attic with writing desk.

He has created a detailed, fully furnished two-level house for the March family, complete with windows and fireplace at rear, and steps up to an attic (or garret), where the feisty Jo writes at her desk. Pavey also handles the lighting design for the new production, and creates a lovely oasis upstairs, including a wood-plank wall.

In “Little Women” adaptation by Marisha Chamberlain, the four young March sisters — tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth, and spoiled baby Amy — struggle to keep their Massachusetts family going while their father is away fighting in the Civil War.

In this beautifully dramatized version of the classic novel, even as poverty, illness, and sibling rivalry cast their shadows, each girl strives to find her true self.

Each of the sisters searches for a different kind of happiness: Meg wants to marry, Jo wants to be a writer (and a boy), Beth wants to care for her family, and Amy seeks material success.

The March sisters are played by (L-R) Shyan DeVoss, Kassidy Holdridge, Bella Hernandez and Emma Terronez.

Each of the wonderful Playcrafters actresses also finds the core of these unique young women, and reveal maturity far beyond their teenage years.

Kassidy Holdridge is simply spectacular as the headstrong, confident, exuberant Jo (short for Josephine), and clearly the star among a bright, shining cast. She enthusiastically declares her dreams and her character is theatrical and extravagant.

Jo is a feisty feminist, saying marriage is “the worst thing,” where women find adventures are over and their liberty gone. Holdridge has an irresistibly playful nature, and has a relatable relationship with her sisters, arguing, fussing and bonding in equal parts.

A scene from “Little Women” features Shyan DeVoss, left, as Meg, Bella Hernandez as Beth, Kassidy Holdridge as Jo and Emma Terronez as Amy.

Bella Hernandez is the shy and nervous Beth, who has a gift for the out-of-tune piano in the home. Shyan DeVoss is terrific as the emotional Meg, who finds love with Maxwell Johnson as the solid John Brooke. Emma Terronez is great as the youngest Amy, a spitfire who feels neglected and also longs for adventure outside the home.

Janessa Ormsby is a natural as the beloved matriarch Marmee – a truly calming, supportive, warm sun, around which the daughters orbit.

Janessa Ormsby, center, plays the mother Marmee, to the four March girls.

The male actors also make a winning impression in the Playcrafters cast — Thayne Lamb as the good-natured, mischievous, and spirited Laurie; Gregory Braid as the generous, forceful Old Mr. Laurence, and Craig Gaul, who has a pivotal late scene as Father March, a tender, inspiring heart-to-heart talk with Jo.

Kassidy Holdridge and Thayne Lamb in “Little Women.”

The strong cast is rounded out with Blake Gordon as Hannah and Pam Cantrell as Aunt March.

The director, Madelyn Dorta, insightfully wrote for the program that much like the tale of sisterhood, friendship and personal growth revealed by the close-knit March family, theater itself reflects a family — a dedicated and passionate group of people that brings this touching story to blazing life.

A scene from the new “Little Women” at Playcrafters, Moline.

“I am incredibly proud of each member of this spectacular cast and crew, having poured their heart and soul into bringing this iconic and timeless tale to life on the stage before you,” the director (who also did the wondrous, period costume design) wrote.

Like most theater, this “Little Women” also magically transports us to a different world, where we can identify with the hopes and dreams of at least one or more characters. Though it’s set in the 1860s, such dreams and emotions are timeless, and this cast delivers them with unbridled energy, force and persuasiveness.

Pam Cantrell and Gregory Braid

The show continues this weekend, July 28-30 at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee on Sundays. Tickets ($15, $13 for military and seniors) are available on the Playcrafters website HERE or by calling 309-762-0330 to make a reservation.