Fittingly for the season, great tidings of comfort of joy abound in the new Black Box Theatre production, with their funny, heartwarming, offbeat and entirely wonderful “The Ho, Ho, Ho Show.”

Written by Cheryl Coons with music by Eric Lane Barnes, Michael Duff, Beckie Menzie and Tom Sivik, the cabaret-style 70-minute revue features a dazzling potpourri of song styles, from jazz to doo wop, many colorful costumes, and a chance for all six talented, good-natured entertainers to shine brightly – and they do, with style and humor.

Taylor Lynn as an elf in “The Ho Ho Ho Show,” running at Black Box Theatre through Dec. 17.

The cast features veteran BBT performers Kirsten Myers (“All Is Calm”), Jacqueline Isaacson (“Hello Dolly,” “Ride the Cyclone”), Taylor Lynn (“Ride the Cyclone”), Kira Rangel (“Natural Shocks”), Roger Pavey, Jr. (“Hello Dolly”) and Tyler Henning (“Hello Dolly”).

Eminently charming, unpretentious and a refreshing break from well-trod Christmas shows (e.g. “A Christmas Carol,” “A Christmas Story”), Cheryl Coons created a slew of clever, sardonic original songs, and includes some parodies of a few well-known songs, to total 21 numbers in this breezy, intermission-less confection.

Jacqueline Isaacson in “Mrs. Claus’s Lament.”

There is also welcome variety in both full-cast and solo songs, and one touching duet – Myers and Isaacson in a “rehearsal” version of “Every Time It Snows,” with the pair offering comments on how creepy and awkward it is for the older man and a recent college grad to perform this perfectly nice love song.

Each of the women have very different solo highlights –

Isaacson as a harried mother in the poignant, melancholy “If I Were Martha Stewart” and later as a boozy, Southern blonde in the defiant, country “Mrs. Claus’s Lament.”

Rangel in the wild, passionate Latin “Chia Pet,” with an eye-catching costume featuring holiday lights on her head and chest, and the bluesy take-off “Minnie the Moocher’s Christmas List,” with an eye-catching red dress.

Kira Rangel lights up the stage in “Chia Pet.”

Lynn takes charge with characteristic perky, cute energy in the fun “Pink Cadillac”; as a holiday elf who worked in a Keebler sweatshop in “One Woman’s Story,” and the sweet, affecting “First Christmas,” in which she dons a gorgeous sparkly (flashing blue, silver and white) dress.

Henning soars in the old-fashioned “Gloria” (dropping some Latin phrases and some celebrity Glorias) and his own lament at the mall in “Prayer of the Fragrance Model.”

Tyler Henning and backup singers in “Gloria.”

Three songs address the fixation of gift buying and giving during the frenzied season, in versions of “Shopping Days,” all set to the Christmas carol “Good King Wenceslas,” and the sextet does a fine “Carol of the Bells” – starting as a formal red-robed choir.

But it quickly devolves as Roger Pavey recites the health dangers inherent in the relentless tune that doesn’t give singers a chance to breathe. We see the breathtaking results.

Roger Pavey Jr. in “The Mistle Toad.”

Pavey himself has a hilarious standout number, “The Mistle Toad,” as he embodies a bespectacled nerd, who turns out to be a party animal and a preening prince. Perfect and priceless.

“The Ho Ho Ho Show” is directed and choreographed by Andrea Moore with confidence and panache (“Pink Cadillac” is one of several songs with very sharp, cool dance moves). Both she and music director/accompanist Karl Bodenbender make impressive debuts with Black Box here.

Taylor Lynn in “First Christmas” in “The Ho Ho Ho Show.”

BBT co-owner and co-founder Lora Adams provides her trademark high-class and quality to this production, in the terrific costumes, and very simple set design.

“The Ho Ho Ho Show” continues Thursday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and ends Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16, available HERE.