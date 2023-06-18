Paraphrasing Tom Lehrer — when Mozart was my age, he had already been dead for 24 years.

It’s always daunting to consider yourself next to an incomparable genius, but Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart certainly packed a lot into his brief, feverishly busy 35 years. His legendary reputation could have rested alone on the two tremendous operas he wrote in two consecutive years, “The Marriage of Figaro” (1786) and “Don Giovanni” (1787).

Anything before COVID seems ages ago, so it feels like forever since Opera Quad Cities staged “Figaro” in 2018 at St. Ambrose University. Now, four years after the 22-year-old devoted company brought us the lighter operetta “Pirates of Penzance” to Galvin Fine Arts Center” at Ambrose, Opera QC unveiled its stunning, spectacular “Giovanni” in a new production Friday, June 16 at Moline High School’s Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

Jon Schrader (top center) as Commendatore and Bin Peng (seated) as Don Giovanni.

It’s a jaw-dropping, monumental triumph – bursting with powerful, electrifying voices; a solid, full-bodied orchestra, and beautiful lighting.

Opera QC (which boasts many talented performers from within an hour radius) originally planned to do Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” in 2020, before being scuttled by COVID.

The popular Mozart classic – centering on a ruthless Spanish nobleman, a selfish seducer who is anything but noble – is a true partnership among the opera company and the QC’s private liberal-arts schools. The challenging three-and-a-half-hour production (including intermission) is set in a “timeless” period, in modern dress, sung in English, with a 31-member orchestra conducted by Nathan Windt of Ambrose and stage direction by Michelle Crouch of Augustana.

Chelsea Crumblehome (center) as Zerlina in “Don Giovanni” (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Don Giovanni” was described this way, according to a 2019 production from Opera Atelier in Toronto:

“Mozart’s outrageous comedy tells the tale of an incorrigible young playboy who blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day. Based on the story of Don Juan, Don Giovanni follows an irresistible (yet irresponsible and amoral) youth who is loved by women almost as universally as he loves them. It doesn’t take long before the audience sees that even Don Giovanni cannot escape the consequences of his flouting of conventional morality.”

While there are definitely comedic elements to the story, this opera leans heavily on tragedy from the start; the thunderous, weighty first chords in the sublime overture are key foreboding hints of the darkness to come.

At the beginning of “Don Giovanni,” the masked title character seduces the Commendatore’s daughter, Donna Anna, and when her father rushes to her aid, he’s fatally stabbed by Don Giovanni. The rest of the story barrels (though far from briskly) towards vengeance for this initial crime.

There are eight leads in the opera (and a 26-member chorus, given surprisingly little to do until the conclusion), and they are all terrific.

Mikayla Liu (right) as Donna Anna and Taylor Mayne as Don Ottavio (photo by Jonathan Turner).

My favorite is Mikayla Liu, the shining lyric soprano who plays the devastated Donna Anna, engaged to be married to Don Ottavio (Taylor Mayne). She displays the strongest vocal instrument in the cast, so gorgeous with a crystalline purity of tone and masterful control.

Mayne is a sympathetic character but his sometimes straining tenor has a harder time piercing through the orchestra. He has a big solo in Act II that impressively displays demanding runs.

Soprano Mikayla Liu as Donna Anna (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Despite the opera being dominated by its male title character, “Don Giovanni” is really a feminist story, with three of his victims – Donna Anna, Donna Elvira and Zerlina standing up for themselves and calling him out for his abusive behavior.

Mary Jane Knight as the feisty Donna Elvira (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Mary Jane Knight and Chelsea Crumblehome are excellent as the fiery, angry Donna Elvira and the more innocent, impressionable Zerlina, respectively. Mitchell Widmer is a strong, sturdy Masetto (Zerlina’s husband).

Chelsea Crumblehome and Mitchell Widmer (photo by Jonathan Turner).

As Don’s servant Leporello (the truly comic character in the story), bari-tenor Michael Callahan is ideally cast and clearly is having great fun in the role. His “catalogue” aria towards the start of the story is always a highlight, as Leporello brings out a big book to show donna Elvira, that lists all his master’s conquests (including dates, times and locations). It’s priceless when Knight thumbs through it, dumbstruck.

Michael Callahan as Leporello (disguised as Don) with Mary Jane Knight (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Another opera highlight is when Callahan and Bin Peng as Don have exchanged outfits, and Callahan enjoys seducing Knight in his disguise.

The only qualm I had with the production is Chinese baritone Bin Peng as the Don.

This past year, he was an Augustana part-time assistant professor of music, teaching voice. He’s sung Alcindoro in “La Bohème” at the University of North Texas (where Peng earned his doctor of musical arts in 2022); Papageno in “the Magic Flute” at the Manhattan School of Music (where he got his master’s); and the title role in “The Marriage of Figaro” at Capital Normal University in Beijing.

Bin Peng, left, Michael Callahan and Jon Schrader (photo by Jonathan Turner).

He obviously has a fabulous singing voice and a dashing stage presence. Peng simply didn’t seem to fit the role of this Don Juan – he didn’t appear to enjoy himself in his constant pursuit of women.

Don Giovanni must be an unapologetic lover of wine, women and song, and while Peng certainly captures the character’s arrogance and confidence, it seems more cold and calculating than hotly lusting.

Bin Peng at the climactic dinner scene (photo by Jonathan Turner).

That is literally chilling at the climax of the opera, when Don comes to dinner at the ghost Commendatore’s home (after seeing him as a statue in the graveyard). Baritone Jon Schrader is appropriately commanding and imposing as the father’s statue, and Peng could not care less when he’s asked to repent for his sins and refuses.

I love the chorus here, who are clad in black with white makeup, slowly converging on Don’s table, clawing and crawling, until they surround Peng and carry him to hell (the climactic, menacing scene was choreographed by Shelley Cooper).

Don Giovanni being clawed by demons in the Opera QC production (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Two on-stage instrumental performances are worth noting, both in the second half. Austin Jacobs sensitively plucks a mandolin as Peng sings a sweet, gentle ballad. And the three trombonists are on stage accompanying Schrader when he sings as the statue.

Mike Turczynski is the opera lighting designer, doing wonders with a variety of hues on a beautiful backdrop that features three large, curved translucent drapes that lend more sophistication to an already high-class event.

A scene from the new “Don Giovanni” at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Moline (photo by Jonathan Turner).

We are so fortunate to have such a committed, enthusiastic opera company in the QC, working to demystify this lofty and sometimes inaccessible art form. Their tag line says it all – “Everyday emotions, extraordinary music.” This performance is extraordinary of course, and not to be missed.

The remaining one will be today at 2 p.m., at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Tickets are $30; $25 for seniors and free for students with ID, available HERE.

Next year, we can look forward to Opera QC doing Puccini’s “La Boheme” (June 2024). This August, Shelley Cooper will perform her new one-woman show, ”Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum” (about the famous Swedish opera singer) at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.