The latest play at Richmond Hill is in part a reunion, respite, revelation, and a really good time.

The rural Geneseo barn theater (in the round) opens its 2023 season with the irresistible comic farce “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act” by Tom Smith. The wonderful, warm show will be presented in its second weekend this Thursday through Sunday, April 27-30, at the intimate theater in Richmond Hill Park.

“Drinking Habits 2” features Terri Nelson, left, Julie Gray and Carol Neuleib (photo by John Greenwood).

In the sequel to “Drinking Habits,” which the Barn presented in April 2022, the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing miss the excitement of the old days when they were saving convents, reuniting long-lost families and making lots of wine. So when they learn that the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril, they can’t wait to come to the rescue.

Everyone pitches in to mount a play to raise money, but it’s no easy feat when a very pregnant Kate’s expecting any day, Sally’s hiding from stage-fright-stricken Paul after another flight from the altar, Mother Superior’s acting is unexpectedly narcoleptic, and the sisters’ award-winning wine is still getting switched with the grape juice.

Six of the eight actors here are returning to their same roles from 2022 – Carol Neuleib and Terri Nelson (as the vintner nuns Sisters Augusta and Philamena); Julie Gray (as the playwright Mother Superior); David Beeson (as magician Father Chenille); Dana Skiles (as marriage-averse new editor Sally), and Elizabeth Shaffer (as expectant and very hungry Kate).

Elizabeth Shaffer and Nathan Johnson play husband and wife Kate and George (photo by John Greenwood).

The new actors to this intoxicating sequel are Patrick Kelley as the jilted former reporter Paul, who’s on the verge of being ordained as a priest to replace his father, the Father (who had him before he became a priest); and Nathan Johnson as the slow-witted George (married to Kate), who is crucial to the neatly wrapped conclusion of the story.

Like the original last year, “Drinking Habits 2” is like a favorite comfy blanket that is a true treat to be enveloped within. Though lots of theater thrives on conflict (sometimes hero vs. villain), this gentle, good-natured farce is entirely comprised of profoundly kind and giving characters, with the bountiful humor stemming from their quirks and the controlled chaos that ensues.

There is plot tension between Paul and Sally — as they relive what led her to leave him at the altar and discuss his plans for the priesthood. They were both former reporters and as embodied by Kelley and Skiles, they’re smart, super logical and sympathetic, and we root for them both to find their happily-ever-after.

Patrick Kelley and Dana Skiles play Paul and Sally (photo by John Greenwood).

The only way this lovely, endearing show (again directed by RHP veteran Mike Skiles) could be any better is if we could relax with a glass of wine while watching. But only the goofy George gets to imbibe (leading to more hilarity), and I observed him longingly.

Beeson as the benevolent Father Chenille tries out some magic tricks in the show’s “play within a play,” but Richmond Hill produces pure magic the whole time. Performances will continue 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Sunday at 3 p.m.

David Beeson as Father Chenille (photo by John Greenwood).

Admission is $12 each, and reservations can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website HERE. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started.