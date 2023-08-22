Adrienne Jane Evans plays a terrific tree.

Her waving arms and standing on one leg as an acting exercise is one of too few highlights for me in Playcrafters Barn Theatre’s latest Barn Owl Series show, “Circle Mirror Transformation.”

“Circle Mirror Transformation” features (L-R) Adrienne Evans, Lance Maynard, Bez Lancial-McMullen, and Celeaciya Olvera.

Evans is super enthusiastic and expressive in just about everything she’s done on Quad Cities stags (including the unique role of the dog Sylvia at Playcrafters), and that continues in this quirky 2009 Off-Broadway play, which won Annie Baker the Obie Award for Best New American Play.

It’s edgy, experimental and taps into the awkwardness, nerves, and expectations of a drama class, but I would hardly call it a best play of any year.

Set in a community center in a small Vermont town, “Circle Mirror Transformation” (so named for aspects of the class) follows the progress of four students in a beginners’ acting class taught by a free-spirited woman named Marty (here played by Bez Lancial-McMullen).

It’s a motley crew, comprised of a lonely, divorced man (Eric Teeter), a withdrawn high school student (Celeaciya Olvera), a former New York actress who’s just moved to town (Evans), and Marty’s husband, James, who seems to be headed for a midlife crisis (Lance Maynard).

The play’s title also comes from one of the many acting exercises the characters engage in during class, which gradually reveal aspects of their personality and hopes for the future.

In the scene where Evans acts like a tree, Maynard less successfully pretends to be a bed (why he doesn’t go horizontal is beyond me), and Olvera is supposed to be a baseball glove. Her young character, Lauren, is often frustrated by the seeming lack of a point to many exercises (I could relate…).

In the first half, she blurts out, “Are we actually going to act, read from a script?” Marty actually says, “no.” Why not?

The six-week adult drama class is more a workshop in improvisation, self-reflection, discovery and shedding of inhibitions. I imagine it would be far more interesting and enjoyable to participate in than it is to watch.

Maynard, right, tries out a hoop in the show. Evans, left, says the key is to not move much.

An oft-repeated exercise is for everyone to lay down on the floor and rotate counting to 10, without anyone overlapping one number at the same time.

Each person also pretends to be another, telling their life story, and another exercise is to write down a secret and then they each say what that is, not revealing if it is their own secret.

Evans and Maynard share an emotional scene using only the words “goulash” (her) and “ak-mak” (him). That cleverly shows how actors imbue random words with feeling and we can infer their meaning without knowing what they’re really saying.

Much of the play’s drama comes from “real life” elements apart from class, such as the budding romance between Evans’s and Teeter’s characters, and the tense relationship between Maynard and Lancial-McMullen (who mostly shines as a smiling, supportive presence).

Bez Lancial-McMullen (in her Playcrafters debut) plays the drama class instructor.

There are awkward silences galore, and I thought the play itself could have used better editing and less repetition. The actors who perform it are solid and committed.

I found a quote from Baker, who reveled in its occasional tediousness.

“I knew I wanted there to be excruciating silences. I knew I wanted a doomed class romance that left one character embarrassed and the other heartbroken. I knew I wanted the characters to deliver monologues as each other…Eventually I realized that the fun of the play is the fact that it’s confined to this dull, windowless little space.”

Evans and Olvera shake hands in “Circle Mirror Transformation.”

While to me, that is not fun, Playcrafters’ director Mike Turczynski certainly realizes the play’s goals, faithful to Baker’s intentions.

His perceptive program note says that while theater is often an escape from daily life, this is a play that reflects and emulates real life, in its messiness and challenges. “While on the surface, it all feels very mundane, there is a beauty to exploring our own humanity by witnessing it on stage,” the director wrote.

“Circle Mirror Transformation” tries to find that beauty in the ordinary, celebrating the fact that to err is human, and we can only count on each other.

Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, plus 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets ($15, $13 for military and seniors) are available on the Playcrafters website HERE or by calling 309-762-0330. Tickets (general admission only) will also be for sale at the door while available).