The new production at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline, is one of the most unusual, exhilarating plays I’ve seen in a long time.

The spunky, entertaining and relatively new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” is rendered with an appropriately exuberant, elegant air at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. The poetry in (literal) motion by prolific playwright Kate Hamill is directed with flair and finesse by QC theater veteran Jennifer Kingry, and stars Legend Donaldson and Lena Slininger as sisters Elinor and Marianne, respectively.

A scene from the sometimes madcap “Sense and Sensibility” at Playcrafters, Moline.

The playful 2014 adaptation of Austen’s beloved 1811 novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the teenage Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne, with the youngest Margaret (Emma Terronez) — after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable.

Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality, according to a synopsis. “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures.

In the full-throated Playcrafters version, eight of the 10 actors (all but the main sisters) play multiple roles. Kingry is basing this one on the original Bedlam production, which co-starred Hamill as Marianne.

Part of what’s remarkable about the show is that every white set piece — tables, chairs, a settee, French doors and trellises — is wheeled on casters. And furniture is being constantly rearranged by the cast (often very quickly, with great care and precision) to represent changes of place.

Left to right are Lena Slininger, Kady Patterson, Elizabeth Melville, Legend Donaldson, Zach Zelnio, Emma Terronez, and Thayne Lamb.

“Sense and Sensibility” takes place in five homes and estates in England, around 1800, but the program says: “Do not worry if you have trouble keeping track of the locations — we’re not so sure where we are ourselves!” Good, because I could not.

In her director’s program note, Kingry wrote that she was impressed by seeing the original adaptation’s set in constant, fluid motion and realizing the talent of Hamill in ensuring Austen’s witty sense of humor comes through.

The way this version works, the constant rolling of the set pieces and the changes of eight actors into more than one role gets dizzying and disorienting at times. But this super strong collection of actors is more than up to the task, and several of them show off physically clever flights of fancy. (The pillow talk scene between Zach Zelnio and Elizabeth Melville is fairly static but is very creative and a beautiful touch by Hamill).

A pillow talk scene features (L-R) Mike Turczynski, Zach Zelnio, Elizabeth Melville, and Thayne Lamb.

Slininger and Donaldson are outstanding as the main protagonists — Lena captures the fevered emotionality of Marianne and Legend displays terrific poise and maturity as the more even-keeled Elinor. Each actor reveals terrific stage presence and I especially enjoyed the contrast of Kady Patterson as the rock-solid mother, Mrs. Dashwood, with her flighty, daffy and hilariously fun Anne Steele.

I love this quote from playwright Hamill, which directly applies to this production:

“The theater offers powerful opportunities for connection: with our past, with others, with ourselves. I wrote Sense and Sensibility because I believe so deeply that the classics belong to everyone. When we ensure that narratives of all types can take center stage, we know that we can all be protagonists, no matter our gender or background or circumstance. We can be heroes — or heroines — of our own stories.”

Lena Slininger, left, and Legend Donaldson play sisters in “Sense and Sensibility.”

This Playcrafters effort is a heroic triumph, and key to that includes Jim Skiles as set builder, Jennifer Kingry and Ann Keeney-Grafft for costume design, and Milo Houdyshell as prop master. I also especially liked Kingry’s effective use of instrumental music throughout, which helped give the period piece a more modern feel.

Performances will continue 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are $15 ($13 for military and seniors) are available on the Playcrafters website HERE, at 309-762-0330 or at the door (while available), general admission only.